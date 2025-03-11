Rockstar Games insider believes GTA 6 release could slip to 2026

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has suggested Fall 2025 as the planned GTA 6 release window so far. However, the lack of information directly from the developer has been cause for concern among some regarding a possible delay. There have been no new revelations since its first trailer came out, which was over a year ago.

Ad

A Rockstar insider on X, @Mvbrr, also believes that the title might slip into 2026. They claim to have heard some reports that have resulted in them believing in a potential delay. Rockstar Games or Take-Two haven't suggested anything as such officially as of this writing.

GTA 6 release might slip to 2026 with marketing similar to GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced as per Rockstar insider

Rockstar insider's tweet regarding a possible GTA 6 delay (Image via X/@Mvbrr)

As mentioned,@Mvbrr claims to have heard some reports due to which they now believe Grand Theft Auto 6 could slip to 2026. It is worth noting that @Mvbrr had recently suggested that GTA 6 could release in Q3 2026.

Ad

Trending

The insider has also stated today that the upcoming title's marketing could be similar to that of Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced (GTAV E&E):

"I wish I could be a prophet here and say that GTA6 is coming this year. But given the recent reports I've been hearing, I'm starting to believe that it's slipping to 2026 even more. Any more information soon? It could be that the marketing is similar to GTAV E&E."

Ad

Note: The text has been translated via Google Translate.

For those wondering, Expanded and Enhanced is GTA 5's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port that came out in early 2022. Its marketing basically consisted of a few trailers, one in June 2020 with the announcement, another in September 2021, and then a launch trailer, along with a couple of Newswire posts.

Check out: Why fans think GTA 6 trailer 2 could release in April 2025

Ad

Interestingly, this port was originally planned to release in the second half of 2021, but got delayed to March 2022.

Also check: GTA 5 Enhanced Edition features on PC, explained

However, whether anything as such happens with the GTA 6 release date remains to be seen. Readers are once again reminded that neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive have said anything about a delay yet, so they are advised to take these claims with a grain of salt.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback