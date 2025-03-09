Why fans think GTA 6 trailer 2 could release in April 2025

Grand Theft Auto fans are highly eager for the release of the GTA 6 trailer 2 as we approach the fall 2025 release window. The community is now anticipating another announcement from Rockstar Games in April 2025. This is based on a fan theory that claims to have analyzed the publisher's marketing strategies from the past.

Ad

This article explores more about the theory and whether it could prove true.

Note: Readers are advised to take the following details with a pinch of salt, as the gaming studio has yet to make an official statement regarding the GTA 6 trailer 2.

Fan theory reportedly suggests Rockstar may release GTA 6 trailer 2 in April 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For the past few days, various Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts, including @GTA6Alerts, have been sharing a theory by a user named GTA VI O’Clock on X.

It states that Rockstar Games promoted both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 for around six months prior to their releases. Based on this, GTA VI O’Clock said the following regarding the GTA 6 trailer 2:

“Given that we've been told to expect a 'Fall 2025' release, which we're tipping for late October/early November (you can dive into the show for more background), then that places the start of the compressed campaign as late March/early April.”

Ad

Also read: Why GTA 6 should feature a stock market like GTA 5

GTA VI O’Clock further stated they had received multiple emails from people claiming to be insiders. However, the past marketing strategy of Rockstar Games aligns with one of their “credible tip offs.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

As a result, the Grand Theft Auto community expects the GTA 6 trailer 2 in April 2025. On X, @GTA6Alerts even stated that Rockstar Games could release the video on April 1, 2025, as no one would expect it on April Fool’s Day.

Also read: Adin Ross says he wants his GTA 6 server to pay real money

While the theory looks intriguing on paper, readers should note that Rockstar Games is highly unpredictable, especially concerning the upcoming title. Therefore, while the GTA 6 trailer 2 will be released, we advise not blindly following predictions until the gaming studio make an official announcement.

Ad

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback