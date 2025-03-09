  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Why fans think GTA 6 trailer 2 could release in April 2025

Why fans think GTA 6 trailer 2 could release in April 2025

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Mar 09, 2025 09:52 GMT
gta 6 trailer 2
Fans anticipate a GTA 6 trailer 2 in April 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto fans are highly eager for the release of the GTA 6 trailer 2 as we approach the fall 2025 release window. The community is now anticipating another announcement from Rockstar Games in April 2025. This is based on a fan theory that claims to have analyzed the publisher's marketing strategies from the past.

Ad

This article explores more about the theory and whether it could prove true.

Note: Readers are advised to take the following details with a pinch of salt, as the gaming studio has yet to make an official statement regarding the GTA 6 trailer 2.

Fan theory reportedly suggests Rockstar may release GTA 6 trailer 2 in April 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For the past few days, various Grand Theft Auto enthusiasts, including @GTA6Alerts, have been sharing a theory by a user named GTA VI O’Clock on X.

It states that Rockstar Games promoted both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 for around six months prior to their releases. Based on this, GTA VI O’Clock said the following regarding the GTA 6 trailer 2:

“Given that we've been told to expect a 'Fall 2025' release, which we're tipping for late October/early November (you can dive into the show for more background), then that places the start of the compressed campaign as late March/early April.”
Ad

Also read: Why GTA 6 should feature a stock market like GTA 5

GTA VI O’Clock further stated they had received multiple emails from people claiming to be insiders. However, the past marketing strategy of Rockstar Games aligns with one of their “credible tip offs.”

Ad

As a result, the Grand Theft Auto community expects the GTA 6 trailer 2 in April 2025. On X, @GTA6Alerts even stated that Rockstar Games could release the video on April 1, 2025, as no one would expect it on April Fool’s Day.

Also read: Adin Ross says he wants his GTA 6 server to pay real money

While the theory looks intriguing on paper, readers should note that Rockstar Games is highly unpredictable, especially concerning the upcoming title. Therefore, while the GTA 6 trailer 2 will be released, we advise not blindly following predictions until the gaming studio make an official announcement.

Ad

Check out our other articles:

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी