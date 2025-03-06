5 best HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Online Enhanced Edition

Rockstar Games now offers Hao’s Special Works vehicles for GTA 5 Online players on the PC Enhanced Edition. While the studio has yet to release a new vehicle in this category, players can enjoy the ones that were once exclusively available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Currently, there are 25 vehicles in the multiplayer game that support HSW Performance Upgrades.

This article lists five of the best HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Online that PC Enhanced Edition players can drive.

5 best HSW vehicles for GTA 5 Online PC Enhanced Edition players

1) Bravado Banshee GTS

The Bravado Banshee GTS can outrun all other land vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bravado Banshee GTS is one of the newest HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Online, and PC Enhanced Edition players can now drive it. If you have the regular Banshee GTS, take it to Hao’s garage at Los Santos Car Meet to equip the HSW Performance Upgrades.

While the HSW version has some new customizations, it also gets a top speed boost from 138.00 mph (222.09 km/h) to 172.50 mph (277.61 km/h).

2) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is one of the best HSW cars in GTA 5 Online for exploring the off-road areas and wildlife of the state of San Andreas. The free GTA 5 PC upgrade has added new flora and fauna to the open world, and it is the best time to explore these changes.

Which is why you should try the Maibatsu MonstroCiti off-roader, which can also reach a top speed of 135.75 mph (218.47 km/h).

3) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike

If you want to explore all types of HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Online PC Enhanced Edition, then you must try the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike. It is the only two-wheeler that currently has Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades.

The customizations turn the regular Shitzu Hakuchou bike into something superior, with a long wheel base and an increased top speed of 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h). It is also one of the best vehicles for completing Time Trial missions in the multiplayer game.

4) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

If you want a Hao's Special Works vehicle with great performance output and some defensive capabilities, then the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is undoubtedly the best choice for you. It is one of the best value-for-money vehicles in GTA 5 Online due to the following factors:

Stylish looks based on the real-life Ferrari Roma.

Supports Imani Tech features such as extra armor protection, Missile Lock-on Jammer, Proximity Mines, and Remote Control Unit.

Can reach a top speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h).

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT HSW version should definitely be on your list to drive in the PC Enhanced Edition.

5) Übermacht Niobe

The looks of the Übermacht Niobe can grab anyone’s attention in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you want a futuristic-looking car to drive in the GTA 5 Online PC Enhanced Edition, then try the Übermacht Niobe sports car. The HSW version of the vehicle comes with exclusive modifications and can reach a top speed of 159.50 mph (256.69 km/h).

A hybrid vehicle that feels very refined to drive, it is also one of the best vehicles for city streets.

