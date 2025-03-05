  • home icon
  • GTA
  • How to access GTA Online Career Progress in GTA 5 Enhanced PC

How to access GTA Online Career Progress in GTA 5 Enhanced PC

By Suyash Sahay
Modified Mar 05, 2025 19:43 GMT
GTA Online Career Progress
This article explains how to access GTA Online Career Progress in GTA 5 Enhanced PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Career Progress debuted in PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the title back in June 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries update and very recently debuted on PC with the launch of GTA 5 Enhanced on March 4, 2025. It is a menu that shows one's progress in challenges related to various activities, such as Contact Missions and Heists.

Ad

Career Progress also features several rewards that can be earned by beating those challenges. This guide explains how to access GTA Online Career Progress in GTA 5 Enhanced for PC.

How to access GTA Online Career Progress in GTA 5 Enhanced for PC: A step-by-step guide

Access Career Progress from the GTA 5 Enhanced PC landing page (Image via Rockstar Games)
Access Career Progress from the GTA 5 Enhanced PC landing page (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online Career Progress can be accessed from the landing page when you enter GTA 5 Enhanced for PC.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Alternatively, it can be accessed from the pause menu of the multiplayer. Follow these steps:

  • Step 1 - Open the pause menu in GTA Online.
  • Step 2 - Go to the Career tab.
  • Step 3 - Click the button for Select (designated in the screen's bottom right corner).
Access GTA Online Career Progress from the pause menu (Image via Rockstar Games)
Access GTA Online Career Progress from the pause menu (Image via Rockstar Games)

Clicking the button for Select will take you to the Career Progress home page.

Ad

Also check: GTA 5 update today

What is GTA Online Career Progress in GTA 5 Enhanced for PC?

The Career Progress home page (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Career Progress home page (Image via Rockstar Games)

Career Progress is a type of menu in GTA 5 Enhanced for PC. Players can view their progress in various GTA Online activities here. The activities are grouped into six categories:

Ad
  • Contact Missions
  • Businesses
  • Heists
  • Recreation
  • Series Modes
  • Special Interests

Each category has jobs/activities corresponding to it. For instance, The Cayo Perico Heist would come under Heists in Career Progress. The more recently added Oscar Guzman Flies Again content is under the Contact Missions category.

You can check out challenges for these activities, as well as your progress in the challenges under GTA Online Career Progress. There are four tiers of challenges for all activities, and the difficulty increases from Tier 1 to 4.

Ad

GTA Online Career Progress: Rewards

The Career Progress Rewards page (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Career Progress Rewards page (Image via Rockstar Games)

Career Progress Rewards for every tier of a GTA Online activity can be checked when viewing the challenges for it. They could be cash, clothing, RP, or vehicles.

Ad

Rewards vary in quality through the four tiers. For example, the Career Progress reward for Agents of Sabotage Tier 1 Challenge is Pavel's Garrison Cap. However, those for Tier 4 Challenges are a Vapid Firebolt ASP, $250,000, and 10,000 RP.

You can claim all unlocked rewards from the Rewards section under Career Progress.

Also check: GTA Online text chat

Check out our other related content:

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी