GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced PC story mode improvements: All you need to know

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced (or simply GTA 5 Enhanced) is the latest version of Rockstar Games' 2013 release on PC, officially released on March 4, 2025. This version introduces some new additions and improvements for both story mode and multiplayer. While the latter gets more, the former also benefits from some enhancements designed to improve the overall experience.

With that said, let's take a look at Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced PC story mode improvements.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced PC: All story mode improvements

Unfortunately, GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced on PC hasn't introduced any new gameplay features for story mode. However, it has introduced some notable technical improvements that enhance the overall experience.

For example, GTA 5's Enhanced PC graphics settings now have Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion, Global Illumination, Shadows, and Reflections. These Ray Tracing features affect visuals, particularly lighting, and have improved them to a good extent.

Also check: GTA 5 Enhanced PC's ray tracing explained

The Expanded and Enhanced version also supports AMD's FSR1 and FSR3, along with NVIDIA's DLSS technology in Frame Scaling. Furthermore, GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced supports higher resolutions, frame rates, and aspect ratios. These enhancements should improve the image quality and make the gameplay feel smoother than GTA 5 Legacy (the title's older PC version).

Additionally, SSD and DirectStorage can help with faster loading times on supported devices. Then, there is enhanced audio, improved fidelity of speech, cinematics, and music, along with support for Dolby Atmos, that further contribute towards the betterment of the overall experience.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced PC: Support for PS5 controller

Expanded and Enhanced PC supports PS5's DualSense controller with adaptive triggers. This technology contributes towards immersion and has the potential to make the gameplay more fun and fresh.

If you prefer playing GTA 5 story mode with a controller on PC, rather than the traditional mouse and keyboard setup, this should be a notable improvement.

Check out: GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced PC download links

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced PC: Migrate story mode progress

Players entering GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced PC from GTA 5 Legacy can migrate their story mode progress to the latest version. This means that they can pick up story mode in Expanded and Enhanced right from where they left off in Legacy.

However, it is important to note that this is only possible for PC profiles and not between PC and console. For those interested, here's how to migrate GTA 5 story mode save game to Enhanced version.

All of these improvements certainly make this version seem worth upgrading to. However, before you make that decision, make sure to check out the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced PC system requirements.

