GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC: All new graphics settings

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition is now live on PC. Those who owned the title's older version on this platform can get this version for free on their respective video game launchers, such as Steam, Epic Games, and Rockstar Games Launcher. Others can buy the Enhanced Edition from these launchers' stores.

Ad

One of the most notable differences of this latest release is its new graphics settings that include ray tracing features.

So, in this article, we will take a look at all new GTA 5 Enhanced Edition graphics settings on PC.

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC graphics settings: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rockstar finally has released GTA 5 Enhanced on PC, and, as mentioned previously, its graphics settings involve ray tracing options. Rockstar Games had informed earlier that this version will include ambient occlusion and global illumination as ray tracing features, along with ray traced shadows and reflections.

Here's a list of all the new GTA 5 Enhanced Edition graphics settings on PC:

Graphics Preset - Maximum RT

- Maximum RT Enable Ray Tracing

Ray Traced Shadows

Ray Traced Reflections

Ray Traced Global Illumination

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion

Ray Tracing Scene BVH Quality

Frame Scaling - Can switch between Sampling, AMD FSR1, FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS

- Can switch between Sampling, AMD FSR1, FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS Resolution Scaler

Lighting Quality

Reflection Quality

Shadow Quality

Long Shadows

High Resolution Shadows

Extended Shadows Distance

High Detail Streaming While Flying

Extended Distance Scaling

Ad

As can be seen above, there are new ray tracing and lighting options that were not present in the GTA 5 Legacy graphics settings in PC. These should help in making the Enhanced Edition look more detailed, and up-to-date for 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also check: What is GTA 5 Legacy

That said, before installing it, readers are advised that they take a look at the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition system requirements. If their system does not meet said specs, then it might be better to continue with the Legacy version, that will also continue being supported by Rockstar Games.

On the other hand, if their system is good enough, then they can use these GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced PC download links to upgrade/buy the latest version of this hit Rockstar Games release.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback