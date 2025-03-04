GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC: All new graphics settings

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition is now live on PC. Those who owned the title's older version on this platform can get this version for free on their respective video game launchers, such as Steam, Epic Games, and Rockstar Games Launcher. Others can buy the Enhanced Edition from these launchers' stores.
One of the most notable differences of this latest release is its new graphics settings that include ray tracing features.
So, in this article, we will take a look at all new GTA 5 Enhanced Edition graphics settings on PC.
GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC graphics settings: All you need to know
Rockstar finally has released GTA 5 Enhanced on PC, and, as mentioned previously, its graphics settings involve ray tracing options. Rockstar Games had informed earlier that this version will include ambient occlusion and global illumination as ray tracing features, along with ray traced shadows and reflections.
Here's a list of all the new GTA 5 Enhanced Edition graphics settings on PC:
- Graphics Preset - Maximum RT
- Enable Ray Tracing
- Ray Traced Shadows
- Ray Traced Reflections
- Ray Traced Global Illumination
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion
- Ray Tracing Scene BVH Quality
- Frame Scaling - Can switch between Sampling, AMD FSR1, FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS
- Resolution Scaler
- Lighting Quality
- Reflection Quality
- Shadow Quality
- Long Shadows
- High Resolution Shadows
- Extended Shadows Distance
- High Detail Streaming While Flying
- Extended Distance Scaling
As can be seen above, there are new ray tracing and lighting options that were not present in the GTA 5 Legacy graphics settings in PC. These should help in making the Enhanced Edition look more detailed, and up-to-date for 2025.
Also check: What is GTA 5 Legacy
That said, before installing it, readers are advised that they take a look at the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition system requirements. If their system does not meet said specs, then it might be better to continue with the Legacy version, that will also continue being supported by Rockstar Games.
On the other hand, if their system is good enough, then they can use these GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced PC download links to upgrade/buy the latest version of this hit Rockstar Games release.
