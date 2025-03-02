Could a GTA 4 definitive edition be released after GTA 5 Enhanced?

GTA 4 definitive edition (a remaster of Grand Theft Auto 4) is something that many fans have been hoping to get someday. Keep in mind that nothing as such has ever been confirmed or even hinted at by Rockstar Games. However, considering that the developer is releasing yet another version of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC, titled GTA 5 Enhanced, the possibility of a GTA 4 definitive edition is not too far-fetched.

Needless to say, it would be great to get a remastered version of the game in the near future. However, the possibility of that happening is slim, especially since Rockstar is planning to launch another much-awaited Grand Theft Auto title later this year.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

The possibilities of a GTA 4 definitive edition releasing after GTA 5 Enhanced don't seem too good

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 4 in 2008 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. The title's riveting narrative and fun gameplay have kept it popular among fans even after a decade since its launch.

Luckily for fans, the game can still be played easily on PC, and modern Xbox consoles via backwards compatibility. That said, there have been demands for a GTA 4 definitive edition — a remaster that would improve certain aspects like visual effects and framerate, making them a little more up-to-date, even bringing it to PS4 and PS5.

Of course, the possibility of Rockstar releasing such a remaster cannot be ruled out completely. After all, the developer did release Definitive Edition remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, San Andreas, and even ported Red Dead Redemption over to modern PlayStation consoles.

However, the release of a GTA 4 definitive edition after GTA 5 Enhanced, or anytime at all this year seems highly unlikely. This is primarily because, after GTA 5 Enhanced comes out on March 4, 2025, GTA 6 is scheduled for Fall 2025. Although there is a decent gap between these launch windows, Rockstar will want to use it for marketing GTA 6, which is arguably one of the biggest video game releases of all time.

Furthermore, the developers will probably be occupied during this time with fine-tuning the title before its launch. There might be a GTA Online summer DLC in the pipeline too.

Take-Two Interactive, the developer's parent company, also has two big launches after GTA 5 Enhanced, namely Mafia: The Old Country (scheduled for summer 2025) and Borderlands 4 (set to be released on September 23, 2025). A GTA 4 definitive edition dropping close by could potentially yield negative results, not only for the upcoming titles but for itself as well.

Lastly, once GTA 6 releases, it seems unrealistic for the studio to come out with something else Grand Theft Auto-related anytime soon. Thus, there is little to no chance of a GTA 4 definitive edition being released after GTA 5 Enhanced.

