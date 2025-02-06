  • home icon
  GTA 6 release still scheduled for Fall 2025, states Take-Two Interactive

GTA 6 release still scheduled for Fall 2025, states Take-Two Interactive

By Suyash Sahay
Modified Feb 06, 2025 22:21 GMT
GTA 6
Take-Two reveals GTA 6 is still on track for its planned release window (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has remained completely silent on GTA 6 ever since releasing its first trailer back in December 2023. The lack of new information made some fans suspect that a possible delay was on the cards. However, the latest Earnings Call event of the developer's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has revealed that the title is still on track for its proposed release window, which is Fall 2025.

This release window was announced in early 2024 during another Take-Two Earnings Call, and has remained unchanged so far. So, although there have been no new GTA 6 showcases from Rockstar Games in over a year since the first trailer, the fact that it is still on track should be good news for fans.

Trending

Take-Two Interactive held its Q3 2025 Earnings Call on February 6, 2025. During the event, it was revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6, one of the most anticipated video games of all time, is still planned to be released in Fall 2025.

For those wondering, the period of Fall usually begins from mid-late September and covers October, as well as November. It should be noted that Take-Two announced Fall 2025 as the GTA 6 release window back in May 2024, and reiterated the same window in the following Earnings Call events since, which was also the case today.

In one of the documents related to the Q3 2025 Earnings Call (published on Take-Two's website), the company forecasts Calendar Year 2025 to be an inflection point, referring to Grand Theft Auto 6's release during Fall, as well as titles from some of its other developers, such as Mafia: The Old Country, which is currently scheduled for this year's Summer.

While an exact release date (or month) is yet to be announced for Grand Theft Auto 6, it is quite positive to see that the title is on track for its planned release window, especially amid all the possible delay concerns among fans due to lack of information from Rockstar Games.

That said, now that Grand Theft Auto 6 is still scheduled for a Fall 2025 launch, its marketing campaign might kick off in the near future.

Edited by Niladri Roy
