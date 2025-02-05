Adin Ross announces biggest GTA 6 RP server with cryptocurrencies, fans react

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross recently announced that he would create a GTA 6 RP server, and allow its members to earn money through cryptocurrencies. During a streaming session with FaZe Banks (another popular streamer), Adin stated that they both would make the biggest Roleplaying server together, and it would be completely based on crypto.

While the streamer made bold claims, Grand Theft Auto fans are unimpressed. Many contradicted the concept and stated that it would not be possible. Popular gaming YouTuber TGG (X/@TGGonYT) commented:

“These guys know absolutely nothing about GTA 6 man”

Another fan, named Synth Potato (X/@SynthPotato), stated:

“Fake gamers looking to make a buck while having no idea what they’re talking about, disgusting”

Some fans also alleged that the announcement was a possible scam.

Grand Theft Auto fans are not impressed with Adin Ross and FaZe Banks’ announcement (Images via X)

One user named Mgs2master2 (X/@mgs2master2) stated that the server would get shut down sooner or later:

“Unless Rockstar is partnering with him, this will get shut down so fast”

Popular gaming YouTuber Tylarious (X/@TylariousYT) also expressed how Rockstar would react to the news.

It is worth noting that Rockstar Games had already issued several guidelines for Grand Theft Auto 5 RP servers. According to a November 2022 article on the Rockstar Support website, GTA RP servers cannot do “commercial exploitation”, which includes the following:

Sale of virtual currencies

Use of cryptocurrencies or crypto assets,

Selling NFTs (Non-Fungible Token).

One X user named Steezus Christ (X/@sevireynnad) explained their thoughts on how crypto could be mined through the GTA 6 RP server:

“If anything, I think the way money will be made is that each console playing will be an individual mining station. Considering all they needed to mine crypto was a good graphics card, it’s not crazy to think a PS4 or 5 couldn’t also mine crypto”

However, some fans also showed their interest in joining the GTA 6 RP server after its release.

Some Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to join Adin Ross and FaZe Banks’ RP server (Images via X)

Did Rockstar announce the GTA 6 PC version?

No, as of February 5, 2025, Rockstar Games has yet to announce the GTA 6 PC version. According to the studio’s last announcement (in December 2023), the game would be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2025. However, many Grand Theft Auto fans want the game on PC on day one.

The community is optimistic that the upcoming game will arrive on PC in the future. It is worth noting that RP gameplay can only be hosted on the PC version as they are modded servers developed by third-party modders. Until then, fans must play the GTA 6 Online multiplayer after its release.

