5 reasons GTA 6 needs to launch with its online multiplayer

While Rockstar Games is scheduled to release GTA 6 in Fall 2025, the player base is also looking forward to its online multiplayer version. The developer has yet to reveal the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. However, we got a tiny glimpse of the gameplay during the September 2022 leaks. So, the studio is anticipated to release a multiplayer version of the upcoming title as well.

We believe GTA 6 should be launched with its online version, and here's why.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 reasons Rockstar should release GTA 6 with its online version

1) Fans have played GTA 5 Online for too long

Grand Theft Auto 5 Online is still an active game after 10 years (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online was launched in 2013 and is still running in 2025. The player base has been engaged in this game long enough, and many eagerly await its next iteration.

Trending

The developer should release GTA 6 Online with Grand Theft Auto 6 story mode so that players can bid farewell to this decade-old game and move on to the next one. Also, GTA Online doesn't feel exciting at times due to its longevity.

2) To cater to both singleplayer and multiplayer fans

The upcoming release of GTA 6 will only cater to single-player fans as the multiplayer version is yet to be announced. The first trailer demonstrated the game's story mode with its two new protagonists. However, some gamers prefer only multiplayer games.

To appease multiplayer fans, Rockstar Games should release Grand Theft Auto 6 Online on the same day. This way, both groups of players will have something to enjoy from the very first day, making the game’s launch even more successful.

3) To keep players engaged to the title

If Rockstar Games takes too long to release GTA 6 Online, the following things could happen:

Multiplayer fans may not consider the game.

Those who finish story mode may shift to other video games.

Rockstar may fail to retain players for long.

So, for longer player retention, Rockstar should release Grand Theft Auto 6 Online as soon as possible. Since online multiplayer games don't usually have an end point, Rockstar will be able to keep players engaged with the title for long.

4) Rockstar can effectively monetize the game

Expand Tweet

Rockstar will undoubtedly bring back in-game transactions such as Shark Cards and GTA Plus subscriptions to the upcoming game as well. The single-player game has no effective way to include these things. But the studio can monetize the online multiplayer version easily.

So, Rockstar should release the GTA 6 PC version along with the online multiplayer version on day one so that it can monetize the game. Many players prefer the in-game transactions in GTA 5 Online, and they will surely do it in the next iteration. This will increase the studio’s revenue even more.

5) To gain more community support

Rockstar should try its best to attract more players (Image via Rockstar Games)

Along with the regular players, many gamers and streamers look forward to GTA 6's release. If Rockstar Games releases the upcoming title's online multiplayer version on day one, it will have the following benefits:

Players will be able to interact with each other in the game.

Gamers will flock to stream the game, which will also attract its viewers.

The player engagement in the game will be high from day one.

Considering these factors, both Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive should release the multiplayer servers on the GTA 6 release date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback