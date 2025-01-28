5 reasons why GTA Online doesn't feel exciting anymore

The charm of GTA Online is fading gradually. Earlier, the multiplayer game used to attract a huge number of players regularly. However, even the public lobbies feel empty nowadays. One prime reason for this is that the gameplay does not feel exciting anymore. The multiplayer title went through many changes over the years, and while some of them were lloved by the community, others were not.

This article lists and discusses five reasons why GTA Online doesn't feel exciting anymore.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons why GTA Online’s excitement is fading gradually

1) DLCs are getting smaller

Grand Theft Auto Online DLCs are now smaller than ever (Image via Rockstar Games)

DLCs are one of the major reasons fans play GTA Online even after 10 years of its release. However, Rockstar Games is seemingly making each new DLC update smaller than the previous one. Even the recently released Agents of Sabotage update is considerably small compared to various other previous title updates in the game.

Since the gameplay is getting smaller, completing a new DLC takes only two to three days (considering you play the game at a regular pace). After that, players are bound to either repeat the same missions or go back to older gameplay. This hampers the fun in the multiplayer game.

2) Rockstar is using recycled assets

Many of the recent updates in Grand Theft Auto Online use recycled assets. Whether it is a mission or a property in the game, Rockstar Games is using the same things that have previously been used either in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode or in the multiplayer game itself.

Even though the studio makes some changes to the reused assets, they are still the same at the core. For example, The Freakshop and the Garment Factory have been used multiple times throughout the game’s lifecycle. Therefore, Rockstar Games should introduce new assets to make GTA Online worth playing.

3) Repetitive gameplay

Grand Theft Auto Online’s gameplay is very repetitive. Even though Rockstar Games adds new missions and errands every six months or so, it becomes repetitive again after one or two weeks. Doing the same thing again and again does not feel fun after some time.

Whether you do business missions, heists, or regular contact missions, they repeat the same mission structures with slight variations. Even the most profitable businesses in GTA Online frequently offer the same sell and source missions. Such kind of repetitive gameplay will certainly get tiresome.

4) Too much grinding

While grinding is an important part of any game, the GTA Online gameplay requires it too much nowadays. The in-game economy is severely imbalanced, which makes even the basic things more expensive. Similarly, most newer cars also have exorbitant price tags, making them difficult for new players to acquire.

For example, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (one of the best HSW cars in GTA Online) costs $2,380,000 by default and nearly another one million to fully customize and upgrade. Too much grinding can frustrate new and low-level players. It is one of the main reasons why the game doesn't feel exciting anymore.

5) Wait for GTA 6

The entire gaming community has its eyes on Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is no doubt that the gaming community is eagerly waiting for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Fans have already witnessed multiple alleged leaks and the first official trailer by Rockstar Games. After seeing all the new advancements and graphical improvements, GTA Online will understandably feel less exciting.

Some fans have been playing the current multiplayer title for over a decade now. All the aforementioned factors also add to the fact that the game’s charm is gradually fading.

