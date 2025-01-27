Rockstar makes GTA 5 Online worth playing again as fans await GTA 6 release

Released in 2013, GTA 5 Online has continued to receive many DLCs and updates, with Rockstar Games adding tons of content over the years. Fast forward to 2025, the game is now somewhat repetitive, with many awaiting the release of GTA 6. While it’s evident that the developers are focused on the upcoming title, they recently added some very interesting content to GTA Online after a long time.

On January 23, 2025, Rockstar released the Lunar New Year update for the multiplayer title, adding two new features that make the game worth playing again — a new type of race event and a new collectible.

GTA 5 Online’s new update gives players something new to try while waiting for GTA 6 release

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

When Rockstar Games released the GTA 5 Online Agents of Sabotage DLC last month, it announced a new type of Stunt Race with a “Lunar New Year twist.” While the publisher didn’t explain much about it, the announcement seemingly suggested its faith in this.

The recently released Lunar New Year update added much-awaited race events called Lunar New Year Stunt Races. Like other Stunt Race events, these fast-paced races involve ramps and other expected features. However, what makes these new races stand out is their visual presentation.

Each track of the Lunar New Year Stunt Races features mesmerizing fireworks and paper lanterns. Jumping through a ramp and going through lanterns with fireworks in the sky is truly worth experiencing.

As of January 27, 2025, there are only three courses available:

Lunar New Year — The Big Bash

Lunar New Year — Lap of Honor

Lunar New Year — Spectacle

Rockstar has clearly focused on quality rather than quantity here, and it could always add more with future GTA 5 Online updates.

The next major feature the developers added is the new Yuanbao collectibles. Like some other collectibles in the game, these are scattered across the map. Finding one Yuanbao fetches $888 while getting them all earns you $88,888 as well as a Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit.

This gives players another reason to roam the city of Los Santos in 2025. Both new features added with the latest GTA 5 Online update are worth trying while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

What’s the confirmed GTA 6 release date?

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the GTA 6 release date at the time of writing. The upcoming Grand Theft Auto title is currently scheduled to be released in fall 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

