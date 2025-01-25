5 things added with the GTA Online Lunar New Year update 2025

Rockstar recently released the GTA Online Lunar New Year update, adding plenty of content and bonuses to keep players engaged while they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6. The developers have also added brand new race events after a long time, encouraging every player's competitive spirit. Furthermore, a new collectible is now available, allowing adventurers to go on a different type of treasure hunt in 2025.

Since there’s a lot to do in the latest GTA Online Lunar New Year update, this article shares five things players should definitely check out.

5 GTA Online Lunar New Year things worth checking out in 2025

1) New race events

A promotional picture of the new race events (Image via Rockstar Games)

The highlight of the new GTA Online Lunar New Year update is the brand new Lunar New Year Stunt Races. These are special race events that players can currently participate in. Unlike standard Stunt Races in the game, the new races feature a Lunar New Year theme across three different maps or circuits. One can expect to see fireworks and paper lanterns in the sky, making it stand out from other race events.

Both beginners and veterans should try these new race events, either from the Legion Square or the Options menu. Up to 15 players can compete with one another in this new type of Stunt Races.

2) New collectibles

A promotional picture of the new collectible (Image via Rockstar Games)

The second major addition brought to the game with the new GTA Online Lunar New Year update is the brand-new Yuanbao collectibles. Debuting as part of the Agents of Sabotage drip-feed content, these are scattered all over the map. While finding one of them gives $888 cash and RP, collecting all of them gives $88,888, along with the Gold Snake Santo Capra Outfit.

Players can find three different types of Yuanbao collectibles:

One with a snake decal One with one placed on top of another One in red color

Being a limited-time event, players can access it only till February 12, 2025, until it returns next year to celebrate the Lunar New Year once again.

3) Unique livery for a sports car

A promotional picture of the new livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar never forgets about the car collectors and enthusiasts who like to roam around the city of Los Santos on exotic wheels. The latest GTA Online Lunar New Year update added a limited-time livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF, a popular two-seater sports car in the game.

To get this rare item, players just need to participate in and finish one Lunar New Year Stunt Race by February 12, 2025. There are three such race events available in the game that can unlock this livery:

Lunar New Year - Lap of Honor

Lunar New Year - The Big Bash

Lunar New Year – Spectacle

4) Lunar New Year Gifts

A promotional picture of one of the gifts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Many players love to dress up in unique and rare apparel to stand out from the crowd. With the latest GTA Online Lunar New Year update, Rockstar made sure no one was left behind.

Although buying new items is a great in-game feature, there’s no better feeling than to get gifts from Rockstar Games. Till February 12, 2025, gamers can log in to the popular multiplayer game and get the following gifts to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2025:

Black Snake Yogarishima Outfit

Red Serpent Leather Jacket

Snake Soul Pendant

Snake King Pendant

Red Snake Soul Cap

Gray Snake King Cap

5) Nightclub bonuses

A promotional picture of Nightclub bonuses (Image via Rockstar Games)

Nightclub has been one of the best businesses ever added to GTA Online, and the new GTA Online weekly update made it even more enticing to own. Till January 29, 2025, the business is giving double payout bonuses on two of the most important features:

Nightclub Daily Income

Nightclub Goods Missions from Yohan

The latter can be initiated by calling Yohan Blairr from the in-game smartphone. Thus, players can easily earn millions by running the Nightclub business this week.

