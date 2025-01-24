New GTA Online update gives a rare vehicle livery

Rockstar recently released a brand new GTA Online update, adding new content to the popular multiplayer title in 2025. The update celebrates the upcoming Lunar New Year in Los Santos by adding related content, like the new Lunar New Year Stunt Races. However, the developers added one more thing for everyone, especially vehicle enthusiasts.

According to Rockstar Newswire post of January 23, 2024, there is a new livery for Maibatsu Penumbra FF that players can unlock by February 12, 2025. Read on to learn more about the rare item.

The limited-time livery is easy to claim in the latest GTA Online update

A promotional picture of the limited-time livery unlockable in the latest GTA Online update (Image via Rockstar Games)

When the developers allow unlocking rare vehicle liveries, it usually requires the completion of a certain objective, and this time is no different. To unlock the limited-time Lunar New Year livery for Maibatsu Penumbra FF, players must complete one event of the new Lunar New Stunt Races.

There are two ways to participate in the new events, and both of them are fairly easy:

Via Legion Square (on the map)

Via Option Menu

To help players who are starting the new race events via the Options menu, here is a brief step-by-step guide:

Open the Options menu. Select Online. Choose Jobs. Go to Play Jobs. Select Rockstar Created. Choose Stunt Races. Scroll and press confirm on any of the listed Lunar New Year Stunt Races mentioned there.

There are three Lunar New Year Stunt Races added with the latest GTA Online update:

Lunar New Year – Spectacle

Lunar New Year – The Big Bash

Lunar New Year – Lap of Honor

Playing any of these three events will unlock the limited-time livery for Maibatsu Penumbra FF, delivered within 72 hours after the completion. Players should be able to equip it from LS Customs or Auto Shops.

Keep in mind that one must own the vehicle to access the new livery. The sports car is purchasable from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website in the game.

What else has the new GTA Online update added?

Another major thing that Rockstar added this week is Yuanbao collectibles, a new type of seasonal collectible. Players can find 36 of them scattered across the map and unlock a special bonus.

There are also many new bonuses added to the game as part of the latest GTA Online update.

