Western Wolfsbane in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

The Western Wolfsbane is a cruiser motorcycle in GTA 5 Online. The two-seater vehicle made its debut in GTA 4's The Lost and Damned expansion pack, but its popularity returned in the current multiplayer title with 2016’s Bikers update. Rockstar Games removed it from the game in 2023 with the infamous San Andreas Mercenaries DLC; however, it sometimes returns in Los Santos for a limited time.

The limited-time availability may raise concerns about whether the motorcycle is even worth getting in 2025. To help players make the right decision, this article shares everything important about the Western Wolfsbane in GTA 5 Online.

Western Wolfsbane in GTA 5 Online: Price, performance, and more

The GTA Online Wolfsbane was added to the game on October 4, 2016, and retained most of its design from its previous iteration in The Lost and Damned:

1) Western Wolfsbane: Design

The GTA 5 Online Wolfsbane is seemingly based on the modified version of the Harley-Davidson Dyn Street Bob. Here are a few design characteristics that make it a bit different from the previous game:

Front girder design

Springer front end

Smaller headlight

No front fender

No manufacturer badge on the fuel tank

Large oil tank

Teardrop-shaped air filter

Two-into-two set of exhausts

More rugged textures on the main seat

Mostly covered chain drive

No rear foot pegs

2) Western Wolfsbane: Performance

The GTA Online Wolfsbane is powered by a chain-driven V-twin internal combustion engine with a 5-speed gearbox. As per the in-files, the motorcycle possesses a top speed of 101.50 mph (163.35 km/h). However, the vehicle's actual performance is seemingly much higher than that.

According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the Wolfsbane can go up to a maximum speed of 80.78 mph (130.00 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:17.444.

Overall, it performs very similar to The Lost and Damned version. The only major difference is its poor turning radius this time, making it important to use brakes in corners. Players can also install a Belt Drive Cover on the motorcycle, increasing its traction a bit.

3) Western Wolfsbane: Price

The GTA 5 Wolfsbane is quite cheap as it only costs $95,000. Keep in mind that the motorcycle is no longer purchasable all the time. Whenever it becomes available, players should be able to buy it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Final verdict

The Wolfsbane in GTA 5 Online is one of the most decent motorcycles in the game. Those who love chopper-style bikes and can handle poor turning radius should buy it.

