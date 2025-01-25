  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA Online weekly discounts (January 25-30, 2025)

GTA Online weekly discounts (January 25-30, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Jan 25, 2025 13:19 GMT
GTA Online weekly discounts (January 25-30, 2025)
A brief report on the new GTA Online weekly discounts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has released a brand new batch of GTA Online weekly discounts, allowing players to save a lot of money as the Lunar New Year celebrations continue in Los Santos. Till 2 a.m. PT on January 30, 2025, one can claim up to 50% discount on select items, including some cars, one property, an aircraft, and two weapons, giving plenty of options to choose from.

Let’s quickly learn about everything on sale in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts.

GTA Online weekly discounts include Annis 300R, Tactical SMG, and more (January 25-30, 2025)

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Here is a list of discounted items featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update:

The next set of GTA Online weekly discounts will be available after 2 a.m., January 30, 2025.

Also Check: Rockstar finally adds new content to GTA 5 Online which isn't a car

What is the best thing to buy in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (January 25-30, 2025)

youtube-cover

While there are a lot of things currently on discount and all of them are great in their own rights, there’s one thing that gamers must own this week – the Maibatsu Penumbra FF. The two-seater sports car has come back into the limelight thanks to Rockstar Games for giving it a special limited-time livery.

Till February 12, 2025, gamers can unlock and claim the Lunar New Year livery for the vehicle by completing one Lunar New Year Stunt Race. This makes the Penumbra FF a must-own ride to take advantage of the unlockable item.

The sports car highly resembles the real-life 2nd generation Mitsubishi Eclipse. It also seemingly took design cues from the following:

  • 1996–1998 Nissan Skyline
  • 1995–1998 Honda Integra Type R
  • 3rd generation Eclipse
  • 1st generation Eclipse

Unlike the latest podium vehicle, the Penumbra FF can go up to a maximum speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:03.798.

The two-seater vehicle is currently purchasable for a 30% discounted price of $966,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Other Grand Theft Auto news you may want to check out:

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी