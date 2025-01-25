Rockstar Games has released a brand new batch of GTA Online weekly discounts, allowing players to save a lot of money as the Lunar New Year celebrations continue in Los Santos. Till 2 a.m. PT on January 30, 2025, one can claim up to 50% discount on select items, including some cars, one property, an aircraft, and two weapons, giving plenty of options to choose from.
Let’s quickly learn about everything on sale in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts.
GTA Online weekly discounts include Annis 300R, Tactical SMG, and more (January 25-30, 2025)
Here is a list of discounted items featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update:
- Nightclub (30% off)
- Nightclub Upgrades and Modifications (30% off)
- Annis 300R (30% off)
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF (30% off)
- Invetero Coquette D10 (30% off)
- Albany V-STR (30% off)
- Lampadati Pigalle (30% off)
- Declasse Vamos (30% off)
- Hijak Ruston (30% off)
- Tactical SMG – Gun Van (30% off)
- Buckingham Volatus (40% off)
- Heavy Rifle – Gun Van (Plus Benefits)
The next set of GTA Online weekly discounts will be available after 2 a.m., January 30, 2025.
Also Check: Rockstar finally adds new content to GTA 5 Online which isn't a car
What is the best thing to buy in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (January 25-30, 2025)
While there are a lot of things currently on discount and all of them are great in their own rights, there’s one thing that gamers must own this week – the Maibatsu Penumbra FF. The two-seater sports car has come back into the limelight thanks to Rockstar Games for giving it a special limited-time livery.
Till February 12, 2025, gamers can unlock and claim the Lunar New Year livery for the vehicle by completing one Lunar New Year Stunt Race. This makes the Penumbra FF a must-own ride to take advantage of the unlockable item.
The sports car highly resembles the real-life 2nd generation Mitsubishi Eclipse. It also seemingly took design cues from the following:
- 1996–1998 Nissan Skyline
- 1995–1998 Honda Integra Type R
- 3rd generation Eclipse
- 1st generation Eclipse
Unlike the latest podium vehicle, the Penumbra FF can go up to a maximum speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:03.798.
The two-seater vehicle is currently purchasable for a 30% discounted price of $966,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
