GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (January 23 to 29, 2025)

Another weekly event for 2025 is live, kickstarting the Lunar New Year celebrations with a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride. From now through January 29, 2025, gamers can collect a free Grotti Stinger GT sports classics car as a Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Likewise, an Übermacht Rebla GTS can be won as the newest Prize Ride by winning the LS Car Meet Series for three consecutive days.

This article details both the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle as well as The Prize Ride of the Week.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle is Grotti Stinger GT: Design and performance (January 23 to 29, 2025)

The new GTA Online weekly update released earlier today has brought the Stinger GT back into the limelight. The two-door coupe can now be claimed as a podium vehicle, allowing players to get their hands on this Ferrari lookalike that heavily resembles the Ferrari 250 GTO. Furthermore, it has seemingly taken design cues from the following real-life automobiles:

Shelby Daytona

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Intermeccanica Italia

Ferrari Dino

Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2

Ford GT40

Aston Martin DP214

In terms of performance, the Grotti Stinger GT has a V8 engine, capable of pushing it to a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h). The vehicle also has impressive acceleration, allowing it to complete a lap in about 1:12.972.

Prize Ride of the Week is Ubermacht Rebla GTS: Design and performance (January 23 to 29, 2025)

The Ubermacht Rebla GTS is a four-seater luxury SUV that debuted in 2019 with The Diamond Casino Heist DLC. Judging by its design, Rockstar Games has seemingly drawn inspiration primarily from the real-life fourth-generation BMW X5 (G05). The Rebla GTS has also seemingly been inspired by the following real-life rides:

Sixth-generation BMW M5 (F90)

Jaguar F-Pace (X761)

Land Rover Range Rover Velar (L560)

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe (C292)

Third-generation Porsche Cayenne

When it comes to performance, the Ubermahct Rebla GTS is powered by a lively V8 engine. According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the SUV can reach a top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.700.

Players should note that the aforementioned GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride will be replaced with new ones on January 30, 2025.

Also check: GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year update 2025

