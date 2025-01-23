GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (January 23 - 29, 2025)

Rockstar Games has released a new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles with a brand new weekly update from today, January 23, 2025. These are rides that Salvage Yard business owners can steal and earn a large sum of money from by selling to Yusuf. Three new cars are now featured in the Salvage Yard missions and will remain available till January 29, 2025. Those who don’t own the property can buy it from the Maze Bank Foreclosures to access the content.

Let’s take a look at each of the new Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles available this week.

The newest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles are made by Vapid and Truffade (January 23 - 29, 2025)

The Salvage Yard vehicles available with the latest GTA Online weekly update are Clique, Dominator ASP, and Thrax. Here are some details about these cars:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles #1: Vapid Clique

The Vapid Clique is a well-known vintage muscle car since its debut in 2018 with the Arena War update. The two-seater vehicle resembles the real-life custom Ford Club Coupe.

Powered by a single-cam V8 engine, the Clique can complete a lap in about 1:06.868 and go up to a maximum speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h).

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles #2: Vapid Dominator ASP

The Vapid Dominator ASP is a two-seater muscle car in Los Santos expected to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. It resembles the real-life 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R.

Unlike the latest podium vehicle, the Dominator ASP can reach a top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.732.

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles #3: Truffade Thrax

Lastly, there’s Truffade Thrax, a two-seater hypercar, seemingly based on the real-life Bugatti Divo. Rockstar added it to the multiplayer title in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC update.

When it comes to performance, the Thrax can go up to a maximum speed of 124.00 mph (199.56 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:59.261, making it the fastest among the three.

Players can expect new set of Salvage Yard vehicles on January 30, 2025.

