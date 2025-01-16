GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (January 16 - 22, 2025)

It’s a new week in Los Santos, and a brand-new batch of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles is now available. Until January 22, 2025, players who own Salvage Yards can try stealing three different rides as part of the Salvage Yard Robbery missions. While the missions could take some time to complete, the amount of money one can make by selling these rides is worth the grind.

This article aims to share a brief look at the newest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles, including their performances and designs.

Latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are made by Pfister, Benefactor, and Willard (January 16 - 22, 2025)

The new Salvage Yard vehicles available this week are Growler, Schlagen GT, and Eudora. Let’s quickly learn about them one by one:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #1: Pfister Growler

The Pfister Growler is a two-seater sports car featured in the latest GTA Online weekly update. It debuted in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners DLC and is expected to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. It resembles the real-life Porsche 718 Cayman.

In terms of performance, the Growler can reach a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:04.231.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #2: Benefactor Schlagen GT

The Benefactor Schlagen GT is another sports car in the world of Grand Theft Auto Online that Salvage Yard owners can steal this week. This two-seater civilian vehicle was added in 2019 with the Arena DLC. It seems to be based on the real-life Mercedes-AMG GT.

Unlike the podium vehicle, the Schlagen GT can go up to a maximum speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:03.498.

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #3: Willard Eudora

Lastly, there’s the Willard Eudora — a full-size vintage muscle car seemingly based on the real-life Buick Electra 225 hardtop 4-door 4-window variant (1960). Rockstar added it to the game in 2013 with the Last Dose update.

Unlike the Benefactor Stirling GT, the Eudora can reach a top speed of 109.00 mph (175.42 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:17.044.

