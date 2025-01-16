GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (January 16 to 22, 2025)

Another weekly event is now live in Los Santos, featuring a brand new GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride. From now till January 22, 2025, players can get Benefactor Stirling GT as a Podium Vehicle via the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino & Resort. Additionally, Vapid Flash GT can be won as the new Prize Ride of the Week. All players have to do is to get in the top three in the LSCM Series for four consecutive days.

This article shares a brief about the new GTA Online Podium Vehicle as well as the Prize Ride, allowing players to understand whether these are worth their time or not.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle is Benefactor Stirling GT: Design and performance (January 16 to 22, 2025)

The newly released GTA Online weekly update of 2025 has brought the Benefactor Stirling GT back into the limelight as the latest Podium Vehicle. The two-door sports classic car is seemingly inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, with some design cues taken from the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR.

The most fascinating feature of the Stirling GT is its gull-wing doors, giving it an exotic look. Overall, the vehicle gives a classic vibe that many car enthusiasts can appreciate.

In terms of performance, the Stirling GT runs on a single-overhead camshaft V8 engine. It possesses decent top speed and excellent acceleration. According to Broughy1322, the classic car can reach a maximum speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h). It is also capable of completing a lap in about 1:06.166.

Prize Ride of the Week is Vapid Flash GT: Design and performance (January 16 to 22, 2025)

The Vapid Flash GT is a three-door rally hatchback that made its debut in 2018 with the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series DLC update. Judging by its design, it is seemingly inspired by the real-life Ford Fiesta RS WRC.

Powered by an undisclosed engine, the Flash GT performs decently for its class. Unlike Vapid Firebolt ASP, it can go up to a top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) and complete a lap in 1:03.865.

Being a rally car, it is one of the best off-road cars in the game.

The next Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride will likely be available on January 23, 2025.

