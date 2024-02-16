Annis 300R in GTA Online: In-depth review (Should you buy it)

The Annis 300R is a notable sports car in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online that was added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It is mostly popular as an Imani Tech-upgradable vehicle. There have been recent discussions surrounding the car again, as Rockstar Games is offering it for a 30% discount after the latest weekly update. However, one must know all the ifs and buts of the vehicle before purchasing it.

This article discusses whether or not it is worth getting the Annis 300R in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2024.

Things to know before buying the Annis 300R in GTA Online

The Annis 300R is among the best sports cars in GTA Online. However, since it is classified under Imani Tech, we will compare its performance and features with other similar vehicles.

You can take the vehicle to your Agency Business garage and equip it with a Missile Lock-On Jammer, extra Armor Plating, Slick Proximity Mine, and a Remote-Controlled Unit. However, unlike most other Imani Tech cars, the Annis 300R cannot be equipped with weapons such as front-facing machine guns.

The extra Armor Plating also has some issues that may bother some players. Firstly, it is placed over the body and covers any liveries you apply aftermarket. Therefore, despite being one of the best customizable cars in GTA 5 Online, the armor and liveries do not make an even tone.

Moreover, the armor is only applied to the doors. The glass panels in this vehicle are not bulletproof, and anyone can eliminate the passengers with a few shots.

A fully upgraded Annis 300R can withstand the following firepower:

Homing missiles: 12

RPG/Sticky Bombs: 4

Explosive bullets: 20 rounds

The resistance is very low compared to most other Imani Tech Vehicles in GTA Online.

In terms of top speed, the Annis 300R places fourth among all Imani Tech Cars. It can reach a top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h). Since Rockstar Games allows this vehicle to be used in all races, you can buy it as a race car after the latest GTA Online weekly update.

All that said, if you consider the overall features and usability of the 300R, it is not worth the investment compared to other Imani Tech cars, such as the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, Bravado Buffalo STX, Grotti Turismo Omaggio, etc.

Rockstar charges a fixed price of $2,075,000 for it. You can get many other vehicles, such as the Enus Deity, Obey Omnis e-GT, and Gallivanter Baller ST-D, for much cheaper. Although the Annis 300R is currently listed under the GTA Online weekly discounts category, it is not worth the investment.

