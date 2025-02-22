Is it worth getting Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online? (2025)

There are many vehicles like Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT that GTA Online players often see trending online. Rockstar Games added this two-seater grand touring car in 2023 with the infamous San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update. However, it’s 2025 now, and this ride often gets overlooked among other vehicles added since then.

Seeing a 2023 car trending in 2025 raises curiosity among players about whether it’s even worth buying. Simply put, yes, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is still worth buying due to its exotic look and reliable performance. Read on to learn more about the automobile.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the car.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online: Design

The GTA Online Itali GTO Stinger TT looks similar to a Ferrari Roma. Its headlights and the greenhouse area represent an exotic and modern look. Fans can also spot the resemblance to the following real-life automobiles and their components:

Ferrari Purosangue – Headlights

– Headlights Ferrari Portofino – Side vents

– Side vents Ferrari Monza SP – Front grille shape

– Front grille shape Koenigsegg Gemera – Tail lights

– Tail lights Ferrari 488 – Lower portion

– Lower portion Ferrari 599 GTO – Rear vents

The overall looks and vibe of the ride make it one of the best-looking cars in the game based on a Ferrari.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online: Performance

The GTA Itali GTO Stinger TT is powered by an unidentified engine with an eight-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The in-game files suggest that the ride possesses a top speed of 100.66 mph (162.00 km/h). However, its actual performance is far greater.

According to Broughy1322, the Itali GTO Stinger TT can go up to a maximum speed of 132.00 mph (212.43 km/h). Additionally, players can install HSW upgrades and boost its top speed to a staggering 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h). It can also complete a lap in just 0:59.292, making it one of the fastest vehicles in the entire game.

To give an overview of how good the Itali GTO Stinger TT is, here’s where it stands among other HSW vehicles in terms of top speed:

Moreover, the vehicle is compatible with Imani-Tech upgrades.

Final Verdict

If players want a super-fast sports car, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is a great choice. They can buy it from Legendary Motorsport for $2,380,000.

