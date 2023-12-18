5 most customizable cars in GTA Online (post-Chop Shop update)

GTA Online has a plethora of vehicles that players can further modify according to their tastes and needs. Rockstar Games offers a wide range of customization options that can not only alter the looks of the vehicle but also change its performance. This option is great for players who like to tune their vehicles for specific scenarios and use cases.

However, searching for the most customizable cars in GTA Online can be a huge task. This is mainly because normal vehicles already have a decent number of customization options. This article lists five cars in Grand Theft Auto Online that give players options to alter them according to their needs.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Five GTA Online cars that players can customize the most

1) Karin Calico GTF

Class: Sports

Base Price: $1,995,000

The Karin Calico GTF is one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online. Not only does it have 250+ customization options, but its base price and the overall cost for the modifications make it a car worth having in the garage.

Being a sports car, its speed and handling make it great for races and normal riding across the city. The Karin Calico GTF was added to the online multiplayer in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners update and has been a top choice for players ever since.

Designed after the real-life Toyota Celica, this car can reach a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h).

2) Dinka Jester RR

Class: Sports and Tuner

Base Price: $1,970,000

The Dinka Jester RR is another vehicle added to the online multiplayer with the Los Santos Tuners update in 2021. It is also one of the vehicles that can equip the drift tuning modification introduced to the game with the recent GTA Online Chop Shop update.

The car has almost 225+ customization options that cost $860,784 to equip. Players can change everything from the tires to the engine, making it worth purchasing. The drift tuning also allows it to handle the corners extremely well.

Based on the real-life Toyota Supra, the Dinka Jester RR can easily reach a top speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h).

3) Annis Euros

Class: Sports and Tuner

Base Price: $1,800,000

Annis Euros is a popular car among vehicle enthusiasts in GTA Online. It is reminiscent of a famous Fast and Furious movie series car. It was introduced to the game with the Los Santos Tuners update in 2021 and has 220+ customization options.

Being a tuner car, it can already equip some modifications that allow it to drift better. However, with the recently added Drift Tuning, Annis Euros can tackle tight corners with ease and perfection in drift races. Players will need to spend around $839,315 to upgrade the car fully and take it out on the street.

Based on the real-life Nissan 350Z and Nissan 370Z, this car is also capable of reaching a top speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h).

4) Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom

Class: Muscle

Base Price: $615,000 + $815,000 (for converting to the custom variant)

The Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom is a Muscle car in GTA Online that was added to the game in 2020 with the LS Summer Special update. It has around 200+ customization options that allow it to get better with each upgrade.

Players can spend around $609,850 to fully customize the car, including changing the tires, engine, hood, color, and liveries. This completely transforms the vehicle and gives it new looks and better performance.

Based on the real-life 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona & 1970 Plymouth Superbird, The Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom can reach a top speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h).

5) Överflöd Entity MT

Class: Super

Base Price: $2,355,000

The Överflöd Entity MT is one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online, but the number of modifications and its looks make it worth purchasing. It was added to the online multiplayer with the Los Sansos Drug Wars update in 2022.

This car can equip 175+ upgrades, including the special HSW Performance Mods exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players. This upgrade exponentially boosts its base top speed and acceleration. However, players must spend around $1,246,190 to equip all the upgrades.

The Överflöd Entity MT is based on the real-life 2021 Koenigsegg Jesko and can reach a top speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h) (without HSW) and 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h) (with HSW).

Hopefully, Rockstar Games will add more vehicle customization options in Grand Theft Auto 6 once it rolls out in 2025.

