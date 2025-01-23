5 best HSW cars in GTA Online in 2025

The Hao’s Special Works (HSW) car catalog in GTA Online is getting bigger as Rockstar Games continues to add new cars with every major DLC update. As of January 2025, there are 25 HSW cars in the multiplayer game that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players can acquire. However, choosing the best cars is important, as you will be driving them for a while.

To help the players, this article lists five of the best HSW cars in GTA Online that you can get in 2025.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

5 best HSW cars to drive in GTA Online in 2025

1) Bravado Banshee GTS

The Bravado Banshee GTS is now the king of the road in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bravado Banshee GTS is one of the newest GTA Online vehicles, added with the Agents of Sabotage DLC update. It is a facelifted version of the OG Bravado Banshee with a unique new design and performance output.

Trending

The best thing about the Bravado Banshee GTS is its speed. While its regular top speed is 138.00 mph or 222.09 km/h, the HSW top speed reaches up to 172.50 mph or 277.61 km/h. Additionally, it is worth noting that this car is currently the fastest land vehicle in the multiplayer game.

2) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Expand Tweet

Even though it has been dethroned by the Bravado Banshee GTS, the Itali GTO Stinger TT is still one of the best HSW cars in GTA Online.

It is a stylish sports car that comes with both HSW and Imani Tech features. This car can reach a fast top speed of 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h, and also withstand up to 12 shots from the homing missiles.

3) Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Expand Tweet

The Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible is a special addition to the list, as it is one of the few cars that has a soft foldable top. It is a facelifted version of the Declasse Vigero ZX. Despite being over two years old, the Vigero ZX Convertible still goes hard with its looks and performance output.

As seen in the official image above, you can heavily customize the GTA Online car to make it an eye candy. Moreover, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players can also push the car's top speed to 158.00 mph or 254.28 km/h with HSW Performance upgrades.

4) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Expand Tweet

If you want a powerful SUV with proper off-road capabilities, then the Maibatsu MonstroCiti is hands down the best choice for you. Despite being a compact vehicle, it can easily traverse through difficult terrains and steep slopes. Rockstar Games offers both HSW and Imani Tech features, making it a robust vehicle.

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti can cruise at a top speed of 135.75 mph or 218.47 km/h and can tank up to three homing missiles. It is also one of the best vehicles to grind your businesses in GTA Online.

5) Benefactor Stirling GT

Driving the Benefactor Stirling GT will give you a soothing experience in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you like classic cars, then the Benefactor Stirling GT with HSW Performance upgrades is one of the best cars to drive in 2025. It is a compact car that can cruise at a top speed of 156.80 mph or 252.34 km/h.

Additionally, you get several customizations, including exclusive HSW customizations from Hao. Rockstar also offers the Missile Lock-On Jammer for an extra layer of protection. The Stirling GT is one of the best-sounding cars in the multiplayer game.

Also read: Can you sell cars in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback