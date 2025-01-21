3 GTA Online vehicles that Rockstar should remove (and 2 that they should re-add)

There are currently over 750 vehicles in GTA Online that players can drive. Most are available for purchase, though a few have been removed from the in-game websites. Each vehicle has unique characteristics and features — some are useful for overall gameplay, while others are better off the multiplayer scenarios.

With that said, this article lists three vehicles in GTA Online that Rockstar Games should remove, and two others that should be re-added to the in-game websites for purchase.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

3 vehicles that Rockstar Games should remove from GTA Online

1) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is still a menace in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

This one might be a hot take but Rockstar Games should completely remove the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II from GTA Online. The flying bike — notoriously known as "Griefer's Best Friend" — has been one of the most despised vehicles in the multiplayer game due to the damage it has caused to players.

Even though the developer tried to nerf and balance the vehicle multiple times, it still has its core characteristics. Some players still use the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II to fly around in public lobbies and destroy other players’ cargo, vehicles, and other important things with the homing missiles. Rockstar should remove the vehicle completely and refund players who already own it.

2) Brute Boxville (Post OP)

If you are a frequent MC Club Business grinder, then you must be familiar with the Brute Boxville (Post OP) van. It is one of the slowest vehicles, defenseless against any attacks, and suffers from heavy understeering. While there are four other Brute Boxvilles, they all are equally useless in the multiplayer game.

Rockstar Games should remove this vehicle from GTA Online and provide MC Club Business owners with some relief.

3) RM-10 Bombushka

The RM-10 Bombushka is one of the largest planes in Grand Theft Auto Online, but its performance is as underwhelming as its size is impressive. Despite being a military-grade aircraft equipped with tactical features, it is useless in most scenarios. Anyone can take down the plane with just four shots of homing missiles.

While there are several fast planes in GTA Online, the RM-10 Bombushka ranks as the second slowest, only before the Nagasaki Ultralight glider. The slow speed and huge size also make it difficult to maneuver. Therefore, Rockstar should remove the Bombushka from the game.

2 vehicles that Rockstar Games should consider re-adding in GTA Online

1) Grotti Cheetah

The Grotti Cheetah deserves to continue its legacy in the Grand Theft Auto series (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Grotti Cheetah is one of the OG Grand Theft Auto cars that has been in the series since GTA 3. Its removal in June 2023 was certainly disappointing for the veteran fans. It was among the fastest cars in the game with a top speed of 120.25 mph or 193.52 km/h.

While you can still get it as a free car in GTA Online from the NPC drivers, Rockstar does not allow you to keep it permanently, Ergo, it should be brought back in the in-game stores.

2) Dewbauchee JB 700

The Dewbauchee JB 700 was one of the best Easter egg vehicles in the game. It was a reference to the fictional secret agent James Bond’s car from the movies Goldfinger and Skyfall.

The JB 700 was also one of the best-sounding cars in the multiplayer game. Additionally, its classy compact design and two small machine guns at the front make it an eye candy. Rockstar should consider bringing the car back in the GTA Online Summer 2025 DLC.

