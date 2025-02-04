5 reasons why GTA 6 should release in 2026 if needed

While the official GTA 6 release date is still Fall 2025, the gaming community has started to believe that it could slip to 2026. The speculation has started as Rockstar Games maintains silence over anything about the upcoming game. While it may sound upsetting, the studio should consider a delay if it is not ready for the previously announced period.

This article discusses five reasons why Rockstar Games should release GTA 6 in 2026 if the current target is not difficult to achieve.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons why Rockstar Games should postpose the GTA 6 release to 2026 if needed

1) To provide a smooth gaming experience

Fans have high hopes for the Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay (Image via Rockstar Games)

The gaming community is eager to experience GTA 6's gameplay, and Rockstar Games should aim to provide a bug—and glitch-free experience at all costs. The studio is known for its superior and refined gameplay, and this tradition should continue in the future.

Therefore, if Rockstar feels that the current state of the game is not up to the mark, then it should postpone the release to 2026. Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated to be the developer's biggest project after 2018’s RDR 2; hence, it should not have any anomalies.

2) To prepare multiplayer mode for day one

While the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 is still uncertain, fans are also looking forward to the GTA 6 Online multiplayer version. Even though Rockstar Games did not announce it with the first trailer in December 2023, the September 2022 leaks offered a glimpse of it.

Therefore, if the next iteration of the online multiplayer is still not ready, Rockstar Games should consider postponing the release period to 2026. Fans will appreciate it if the developer releases both single-player and online multiplayer versions on day one.

3) To get the PC version ready

As of now, the upcoming title release is only announced for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. While Rockstar Games has yet to officially mention the GTA 6 PC version, we can assume that it is in development within the studio. Almost all popular Grand Theft Auto titles are on PC; hence, we can expect the upcoming game there as well.

The studio should consider delaying the release of GTA 6 to boost the development process of the PC version. Releasing the PC version of the title on day one will further amp up the game’s popularity.

4) More time for promotion

While the previously announced release window of Fall 2025 is gradually approaching, Rockstar Games has yet to start the marketing campaign for GTA 6. The studio and its parent company (Take-Two Interactive) are known to heavily promote its new projects months before their release.

If the game is not ready or refined at the moment, then its release should be postponed to 2026. By doing so, both companies will get more time to advertise and promote Grand Theft Auto 6 to the masses.

5) Add new content if needed

The title already created many scenarios that are worth adding to the gameplay (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ever since Rockstar Games revealed the upcoming title, there have been several real-life scenarios that kept the game in the news. The studio should utilize them and add them to the gameplay. It will make the titles even more popular as it sends out a message that Rockstar notices fan activities.

Even if the process takes time, the developer should consider it to appease the fanbase. The community has already waited long enough, and it could wait a little more if needed. But, the GTA 6 release delay should be utilized properly.

