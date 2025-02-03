GTA 6 could release in Q3 2026, suggests Rockstar insider

The exact GTA 6 release date is still a mystery. Rockstar Games has scheduled its launch for fall 2025. However, delay speculations are growing day by day due to the unavailability of a confirmed release date. While the developer is completely silent on the matter, an insider has shared some interesting claims.

As per @Mvbrr on X, some developers are betting on a safe GTA 6 release in Q3 2026. Considering the insider has previously shared some accurate reports, their latest claims are worth checking out. Read on to learn more.

GTA 6 release of Q3 2026 is possible as devs usually aim for “polish and smoothness”, as per insider

As seen above, @Mvbrr reported that some developers are working 50 hours a week and betting on a safe launch in 2026 (translated via Google):

“Hearing now that some devs are working 50 hour weeks 5 days a week. They are betting on a safe launch between Q3 2026. It is the best choice at the moment, even though I do not agree with some decisions between R* and Q2 +”

According to the insider, developers nowadays aim for “polish and smoothness.” Here’s what they stated on X (translated via Google):

“We don't want a cyberpunk syndrome at launch right? Polish and smoothness is what developers are aiming for these days. The number of cumulative hours per week is fine, as opposed to 100 hours per week to finish RDR2.”

Lastly, they also speculated on the possible GTA 6 delay announcement (translated via Google):

“Should we hear about the possible delay until mid-year, with Trailer 2 on the table? It's a big mystery, but that's all I can say at the moment.”

Players are advised to take this report with a grain of salt until Rockstar offers a confirmation. The publisher is expected to unveil the highly anticipated trailer 2, possibly offering a release date.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to launch in fall 2025 on current-gen consoles.

