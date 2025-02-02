GTA 6 release date leak debunked, retailer apologizes

Ever since the release of its trailer in 2023, fans have been eager to know the exact GTA 6 release date. While Rockstar Games has been completely silent on the matter, a retailer, X Uruguay, recently listed Grand Theft Auto 6 on its website with a release date of September 17, 2025. While it looked like the official release date of the game was leaked, it turned out to be a mistake.

In a post uploaded to the website on January 29, 2025, the retailer confirmed that no GTA 6 release date has been confirmed at the moment, and it was simply a mistake on their part. They apologized for this error and explained the reason behind such confusion.

Listed GTA 6 release date was actually that of GTA 5, explains the retailer

The official cover of Grand Theft Auto 6 revealed so far (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the post, retailer X Uruguay explained that they used the GTA 5 release date as a reference for the GTA 6 release date:

“Like all fans, we are super excited and looking forward to the release of GTA VI, we take as a reference the release of the previous game GTA V which was on September 17, 2013.”

They continued by stating that they didn’t have any intention to create confusion among fans, confirming that they hadn’t received any official information about the game’s release date.

They published the apology later in the post, further explaining the error they made:

“On behalf of the entire XUruguay team we apologize if we excite any gamer or affect any person with the wrong release date of GTA VI, which was simply a mistake, a new guy tells us the release date of GTA on Google (it was GTA V) and we said OK, then put it in (it was more of an internal joke that escalated) and then the speculation began, we know that it is not the correct date since the releases are on Tuesdays o Friday and this date is a Wednesday.”

Fans should know that the game is still scheduled for 2025 for current-gen consoles - PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. While Rockstar hasn’t shared any update on the game’s release date so far, its parent company Take-Two Interactive gave an idea of exactly when to expect its release, which is Fall 2025.

GTA 6 release is set for fall 2025, stated Take-Two Interactive

In an earnings call held in May 2024, Take-Two Interactive stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in the fall of 2025. This confirmed that the upcoming title in the long-running video game series will be released sometime between September and December 2025.

While there may be some concerns about the game’s possible delay, fans can expect the developers to confirm its release date soon.

