No need to worry about a GTA 6 delay just yet, suggests Rockstar insider

Fall 2025 is still the official GTA 6 release window at the moment, but some fans seem to be a bit concerned about a possible delay given the lack of any new information. It has been well over a year since the title's first trailer's release, and nothing new has been shared since. X user @LegacyKillaHD recently tweeted about the same, asking the community if they were still confident about it releasing this year, or think it could get delayed.

There have been no suggestions of a delay officially so far, and an insider, @Mvbrr on X, seemingly suggested that there was no need to be worried about that yet.

Note: This article discusses speculations, and readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt. Neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have stated anything about a GTA 6 delay or a concrete release date yet.

Rockstar insider highlights the developer's apparent recent marketing patterns amid GTA 6 delay concerns

Rockstar insider's tweet in question (Image via X/@Mvbrr)

Rockstar insider @Mvbrr gave the example of Grand Theft Auto 5's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S port to seemingly suggest that the developer had likely changed its marketing patterns of late.

The Current-Gen ports of the 2013 title came out in March 2022. This release window was announced in September 2021, but a concrete release date was only announced in February 2022. Even Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, which came out in November 2021, was only announced a month before its release.

Although these were not major releases like Grand Theft Auto 6 (as one was a port and the other a remaster), these are some of the most recent examples of Rockstar's apparent marketing patterns.

Even if we look back at older major titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, their second trailers only came out when there were around six months or so left in their then-targeted release windows.

Therefore, despite the absence of GTA 6 trailer 2, there doesn't seem to be much reason to panic just yet. The upcoming title is scheduled for release during Fall 2025, and this period usually starts from mid-late September.

It will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles at launch, and interestingly, an ex-Rockstar Games dev has reportedly suggested that GTA 6 may not run smoothly on consoles.

Final moments of the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Until then, GTA 5 Online should keep fans entertained. Rockstar has added a rare collectible recently in it as well, and a bunch of other things in the last few months.

Also check: Rockstar co-founder announces Absurdaverse as fans await GTA 6 release

