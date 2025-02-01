  • home icon
  Rockstar co-founder announces Absurdaverse as fans await GTA 6 release

Rockstar co-founder announces Absurdaverse as fans await GTA 6 release

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 01, 2025 07:25 GMT
Rockstar co-founder announces Absurdaverse as fans await GTA 6 release
A brief report on Rockstar co-founder announcing Absurdaverse as fans await GTA 6 release (Image via Absurd Ventures)

Fans have been waiting anxiously for GTA 6 which is scheduled to be released in 2025. While Rockstar Games has been silent on the matter for quite some time, its co-founder (who later left the studio) recently revealed a project of his own. On January 31, 2025, Rockstar’s co-founder Dan Houser’s studio Absurd Ventures officially announced the Absurdaverse, a brand new IP with an upcoming game and more.

Read on to learn more about everything that has been revealed about the Absurdaverse so far.

Absurdaverse announcement comes before GTA 6 release, set to include an action-comedy adventure game

As seen from the X post, Absurd Ventures officially revealed the first look of Absurdaverse, showcasing the art style and characters. In the post, here’s how the studio described the new project:

“More information to come this year about the first animation projects and about our original story-driven action-comedy adventure game set in the Absurdaverse, now in development at Absurd Ventures.”

The statement confirms that a brand new adventure video game is currently in development, along with various animation projects related to the Absurdaverse.

The post further states:

“Stay tuned as well for more updates in 2025 about our other two storytelling universes, A BETTER PARADISE and AMERICAN CAPER.”

A Better Paradise has debuted as an audio fiction series, while the American Caper will be launched as a comic series. The newly announced Absurdaverse will be separate from these two.

Rockstar’s co-founder Dan Houser announced his involvement at Absurd Ventures in 2023. He previously worked as a head writer and vice president of creativity at Rockstar Games, before leaving the company in 2020. He has contributed to some of the popular Rockstar titles mentioned below:

  • GTA: London 1969
  • Some other GTA titles
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Bully
  • Midnight Club: Los Angeles
  • Max Payne 3

While the new Absurd Venture title may take years to release, fans might not have to wait that long for GTA 6.

When will GTA 6 be released in 2025?

A promotional image of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A promotional image of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

During a 2024 earnings call, Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive, stated that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in Fall 2025. Keep in mind that the game is currently scheduled to be launched only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

That said, fans can expect Rockstar to release the game’s second trailer soon, along with a release date confirmation.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
