Rockstar co-founder announces Absurdaverse as fans await GTA 6 release

Fans have been waiting anxiously for GTA 6 which is scheduled to be released in 2025. While Rockstar Games has been silent on the matter for quite some time, its co-founder (who later left the studio) recently revealed a project of his own. On January 31, 2025, Rockstar’s co-founder Dan Houser’s studio Absurd Ventures officially announced the Absurdaverse, a brand new IP with an upcoming game and more.

Read on to learn more about everything that has been revealed about the Absurdaverse so far.

Absurdaverse announcement comes before GTA 6 release, set to include an action-comedy adventure game

As seen from the X post, Absurd Ventures officially revealed the first look of Absurdaverse, showcasing the art style and characters. In the post, here’s how the studio described the new project:

“More information to come this year about the first animation projects and about our original story-driven action-comedy adventure game set in the Absurdaverse, now in development at Absurd Ventures.”

The statement confirms that a brand new adventure video game is currently in development, along with various animation projects related to the Absurdaverse.

The post further states:

“Stay tuned as well for more updates in 2025 about our other two storytelling universes, A BETTER PARADISE and AMERICAN CAPER.”

A Better Paradise has debuted as an audio fiction series, while the American Caper will be launched as a comic series. The newly announced Absurdaverse will be separate from these two.

Rockstar’s co-founder Dan Houser announced his involvement at Absurd Ventures in 2023. He previously worked as a head writer and vice president of creativity at Rockstar Games, before leaving the company in 2020. He has contributed to some of the popular Rockstar titles mentioned below:

GTA: London 1969

Some other GTA titles

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption 2

Bully

Midnight Club: Los Angeles

Max Payne 3

While the new Absurd Venture title may take years to release, fans might not have to wait that long for GTA 6.

When will GTA 6 be released in 2025?

A promotional image of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

During a 2024 earnings call, Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive, stated that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in Fall 2025. Keep in mind that the game is currently scheduled to be launched only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

That said, fans can expect Rockstar to release the game’s second trailer soon, along with a release date confirmation.

