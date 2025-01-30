GTA 6 may not run smoothly on consoles, suggests ex-Rockstar dev

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to be released only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in fall 2025. Many in the gaming community expect the game to run on at least 60 fps, considering both systems are powerful enough to do so. However, certain questions have been raised regarding the performance of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title on current-gen consoles.

In a recent interview with YouTuber Kiwi Talkz, ex-Rockstar animator Mike York shared his prediction for GTA 6’s performance on consoles. According to him, console players should expect 30 FPS from the game instead of 60.

GTA 6 may be released with 30 FPS on consoles, but the PC port might be better

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the YouTube video, ex-Rockstar developer Mike York shared many intriguing notes, one of those being related to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. He claims GTA 6’s performance on consoles will be limited to 30 FPS:

Trending

“I don’t know if they’ll be able to pull off 60 FPS… I don’t think so. I think they’re gonna be shooting for 30 FPS – and a locked 30 FPS, meaning it never dips below that.”

While seeming confident in his prediction, he didn’t rule out performance improvements after GTA 6’s release. The former dev suggested that Rockstar Games could improve FPS via post-launch updates:

“They’re gonna try to optimize as much as they can to where it never goes below 30. But it can be bumped up to 40, 41, 52, whatever.”

York also opined on the inevitable PC port. According to him, the game should run at 60 FPS on the platform:

“Later, once it’s on PC, it’ll probably get super optimized and changed, and new graphics cards will come out and you’ll be able to run it at 60 FPS probably at that time.”

While these statements seemingly suggest no 60 FPS on the base PS5, the PS5 pro might be able to run the game at that framerate due to AI up-scaling technology like PSSR.

Given his history with Rockstar Games, Mike York's opinion does hold enough credence. However, players should remain patient as Rockstar could still target 60 FPS on base PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Also Check: Steven Ogg shares an idea for Trevor's return in Grand Theft Auto 6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback