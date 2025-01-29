GTA 5's actor Steven Ogg shares an idea for Trevor's return in GTA 6: Report

The official cast of GTA 6 is nothing but a mystery at the moment. Rockstar released its trailer in 2023, revealing the game's two main protagonists — Lucia and Jason. Since then, there has been no news about the game, leaving fans wondering about all the other possible characters of the game. Some are even speculating iconic characters to return from previous titles.

While Rockstar remains silent on the subject, the GTA 5 actor Steven Ogg shared his wish to see Trevor in Grand Theft Auto 6 during an interview with Screen Rant. Read on to learn more about what he said.

GTA 6 should kill GTA 5’s Trevor at the beginning, suggests actor Steven Ogg

An official Grand Theft Auto 5 art of Trevor Philips (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the interview with Screen Rant, GTA 5 actor Steven Ogg pitched an idea of Trevor’s cameo in GTA 6. According to him, the character’s appearance should be short-lived if it happens:

“I wish it would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed at the beginning”

This statement suggests he doesn’t want to be involved in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. His idea of Trevor being killed is a direct reference to Johnny Kleibitz’s appearance in GTA 5. Kleibitz was a GTA 4 character who returned in GTA 5 only to get brutally killed by Trevor Philips.

Ogg also reportedly wants to pass the torch to the newer generation:

“I think that would be cool, because it also acknowledges the fans of like, 'Hey, thank you.' Pass the torch, stomp Trevor's head in, and sort of put an end to that and allow a new generation to take over.”

While his idea of Trevor Philips’s return is intriguing, fans will have to wait until GTA 6’s release to see the official cast.

When is GTA 6 expected to be released?

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

As of January 29, 2025, there haven’t been any updates on the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date. In 2024, Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive shared fall 2025 as the official release window during an earnings call.

Rockstar Games is expected to release the game’s trailer 2, which could confirm the exact release date.

