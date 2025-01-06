When is GTA 6 coming out in 2025: All you need to know

We are finally in the GTA 6 release year, but a question on many fans' minds is exactly when is GTA 6 coming out in 2025. Rockstar Games, dropped its first trailer back in December 2023, confirming a 2025 release, but has remained silent on the matter ever since. Nevertheless, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently re-confirmed a more specific release window in February 2025.

While we still don't have an exact GTA 6 release date, we do know the specific period when it is currently scheduled to launch.

This article looks at exactly when GTA 6 is expected to come out in 2025.

When is GTA 6 coming out in 2025: Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to be released during Fall of this year

When is GTA 6 coming out in 2025 (Image via X/@videotechuk_)

Fall 2025 was re-confirmed as the official GTA 6 release window during a Take-Two Interactive earnings call in February 2025.

The title will only come out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles at launch. It will be set in a state named Leonida, which seems to be Rockstar's take on Florida. Vice City, a location beloved among many fans for its inclusion in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002) and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006) will be one of the areas that the map covers.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will have a female lead character named Lucia. Leaked development clips suggested that there might be a playable male protagonist too, allegedly named Jason, but that hasn't been confirmed officially yet.

Lucia's introduction in Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although Lucia can be seen with a male character in the first GTA 6 trailer (and in the artwork), his name has not been revealed as of this writing.

When is Fall 2025?

Fall is when GTA 6 is expected to come out in 2025. However, it is possible that some may not be clear about exactly when this period begins, and how it lasts.

The period arrives in the latter half of a calendar year, beginning around mid to late September, lasting through October, and concluding by the end of November. Previous major Rockstar Games releases, such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5, came out in October and September respectively.

When is GTA 6 coming out in 2025: Final verdict

GTA 6 coming out in Fall 2025 is still the game's release status. The release window was revealed by Take-Two in May 2024, and the company has reiterated the same in subsequent earnings calls so far.

