Will GTA 6 be on PS4 is a question that many PlayStation gamers around the world eagerly want to know. They want to know if GTA 6 releases on their favorite platform or not - the PlayStation 4. Rockstar Games’ parent organization Take-Two Interactive has reconfirmed the game's release date to the fall of 2025. This generates curiousity which platforms the upcoming title would be released for and if it includes PS4.

Ad

However, it is highly Rockstar Games has only confirmed PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions so far. To put it simply, no, GTA 6 won't be available on PS4 console in 2025. This article discusses some possible reasons why the upcoming game may not ever be released on the platform.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Will GTA 6 be on PS4: No

Why Rockstar Games is unlikely to release GTA 6 on the PS4

Ad

Trending

Ad

The details on the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer wowed the gaming community and also worried some fans whether or not the gaming consoles would be able to run such gameplay smoothly. Although the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are some of the most powerful consoles to date, many believe that they’ll struggle to run the game without any lags.

In such cases, expecting a positive response to the question will GTA 6 be on PS4 is not recommened. The console was released in November 2013, a few weeks after the release of Grand Theft Auto 5. After the launch of the current-gen consoles, a majority of the gaming community has already shifted.

Ad

Rockstar Games is also prioritizing only the latest consoles by releasing new features, such as the Plus membership benefits, only on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Enhanced). Therefore, expecting the studio to go back to the old-gen consoles to sell its newest project is a bold dream.

Ad

Moreover, performance issues are also a major factor in why GTA 6 is unlikely to be released on PS4. The console now struggles to run Grand Theft Auto 5 Online smoothly, and Rockstar Games had to remove some common features (such as the Rockstar Editor) to keep the game running for its remaining time.

The upcoming title's graphics clearly indicate that it will require powerful hardware and software specifications to operate. Therefore, the Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay will likely only be released on modern hardware so that players don’t have to complain about laggy experiences.

Ad

It is also worth noting that Rockstar Games still hasn’t announced Grand Theft Auto 6 for PC. Despite having no hardware limitations like the old-gen consoles, the PC player base has been barred from enjoying the upcoming title on Day 1.

The community strongly believes that the studio will release the title after one or two years from its original release date. However, Rockstar Games still hasn’t commented anything on Grand Theft Auto 6 PC version's release.

Ad

Also Check: Grand Theft Auto 6 Price

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback