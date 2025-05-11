Will GTA 6 be on Xbox Series S? All you need to know

"Will GTA 6 be on Xbox Series S?" is a popular query among Xbox gamers worldwide, and for good reason. Rockstar Games recently released the GTA 6 trailer 2, showcasing some of the best graphics for an Xbox game, and the developers even claimed that everything was recorded in-game on a PS5. Naturally, fans would want to know if a console like Xbox Series S, which is less powerful than Xbox Series X, will get the game.
Surprisingly, GTA 6 will be available on Xbox Series S, as confirmed by Rockstar at the end of trailer 2. It will be released the same day as PS5 and Series X, i.e., May 26, 2026. This article further dives into the topic and explores what to expect from the Series S version of the game.
Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer's opinion.
Will GTA 6 be on Xbox Series S? Yes, but don’t expect the same performance as the Xbox Series X version
When Rockstar first released the GTA 6 trailer 2, some theorized that the footage might not represent the actual gameplay. However, a day later, Rockstar posted on X and claimed that the entire thing was indeed recorded on PS5, and the video includes both cutscenes and gameplay.
The graphical fidelity shown in the new trailer wowed the entire gaming industry. While many have been rejoicing in the anticipation of the game, some Xbox gamers are worried about the game’s performance on Xbox Series S consoles.
There’s no doubt that Series S is not as powerful as the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. Its games often run at lower resolutions or FPS, and that’s how GTA 6 will probably run on it too.
Furthermore, popular analyst channels, like Digital Foundry, recently posted their analyses of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2, and they all said the game would run only at 30 FPS even on PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means the major area where the Series S could see a change is the pixel count, and the game might run at a significant lower resolution compared to the other two consoles.
While no official information about Grand Theft Auto 6's performance on Xbox Series S is available at the time of writing, this is something fans can only expect to know after the game’s release.
However, Rockstar has been considered a wizard when it comes to utilizing the best out of consoles. The possibility is still open for GTA 6 to become the best Series S game ever made when it releases in May 2026.
