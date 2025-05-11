How long has GTA 6 been in development? Ex-Rockstar dev shares possible details

Many GTA fans have questioned: “How long has GTA 6 been in development?” Rockstar Games secretly released the second trailer of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title last week, showcasing some of the best graphics ever seen for a PlayStation 5 title. Naturally, gamers are curious to know more about it, including its development time.
While the development period hasn’t officially been revealed, an ex-Rockstar dev has shed some light on it. In a video posted on YouTube on May 9, 2025, David O'Reilly said he started work on GTA 6 after finishing Red Dead Redemption 2, giving a possible development period for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game.
GTA 6 development started around 2018, suggests the ex-Rockstar dev
[Time stamp: 1:00]
Former Rockstar North employee David O'Reilly posted a video on his YouTube channel reacting to the official GTA 6 screenshots on the company's website. The ex-developer shared some inside details about the upcoming game’s development period and his contribution to it:
“So, I worked on GTA 6 from, uh, I guess 2018 to 2023, went on to it, um, after we wrapped up on RDR2.”
This statement suggested that Rockstar Games started the full-fledged Grand Theft Auto 6 development after Red Dead Redemption 2. Note that he didn’t say RDR2’s release, but possibly meant its development. This means that the developers started working on a new Grand Theft Auto 6 around 2018.
It can be concluded from this that GTA 6 has been in development for possibly over seven years so far. Upon its release in May 2026, the game would have a development period of over eight years.
While it’s advisable to take this speculation with a pinch of salt, the information coming from an ex-Rockstar developer is worth considering.
Rockstar will likely release an official statement on Grand Theft Auto 6’s development period after its release.
