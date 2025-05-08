All 70 GTA 6 screenshots in 4k

Rockstar Games has released a total of 70 brand new GTA 6 screenshots on its official website. They were uploaded alongside the second trailer of the upcoming title, which was originally going to release during Fall 2025 but has now been delayed to May 2026. Nevertheless, all of the fresh details from the trailer and the screenshots should keep fans busy for a while.

The information dump came off as a surprise without any prior announcements and was the first showcase of the title since December 2023. With that said, let's take a look at all of the 70 GTA 6 screenshots in 4k.

Official GTA 6 screenshots in 4k: Characters and locations

The screenshots released alongside the GTA 6 trailer 2 revealed quite a lot, ranging from the protagonists and some supporting cast members to different areas of the map that is set in a fictional state named Leonida.

1) GTA 6 screenshot: Lucia #1

GTA 6 screenshot 1/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonist, Lucia Caminos, appears to be in a gym in this screenshot. Bits of the trailer and Rockstar Games' official description of the character suggest she is a trained fighter.

2) GTA 6 screenshot: Lucia #2

GTA 6 screenshot 2/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's another look at Lucia Caminos, this time in a pool that looks to be on top of a building in Vice City.

3) GTA 6 screenshot: Lucia #3

GTA 6 screenshots 3/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This screenshot shows the character in new threads and the game's night-time lighting effects.

4) GTA 6 screenshots: Lucia #4

GTA 6 screenshot 4/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lucia appears to be hiding from an enemy in this tense GTA 6 screenshot.

5) GTA 6 screenshot: Lucia #5

GTA 6 screenshot 5/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lucia will be in prison during some part of the game. This has already been revealed in the first GTA 6 trailer, and this screenshot provides a fresh look at that.

6) GTA 6 screenshot: Lucia #6

GTA 6 screenshot 6/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's the GTA 6 protagonist in yet another attire inside what seems to be a nightclub.

7) GTA 6 screenshot: Jason #1

GTA 6 screenshot 7/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The second Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonist, Jason Duval, appears on a new Principe (fictional Grand Theft Auto vehicle manufacturer) bike in this screenshot.

8) GTA 6 screenshot: Jason #2

GTA 6 screenshot 8/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This GTA 6 screenshot shows Jason inside a car with a slightly different look.

9) GTA 6 screenshots: Jason #3

GTA 6 screenshots 9/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Jason can be seen fishing here, which could be one of the activities in GTA 6, and is accompanied by Cal Hampton, a supporting character.

10) GTA 6 screenshot: Jason #4

GTA 6 screenshot 10/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another look at Vice City at night, with Jason Duval in focus this time.

11) GTA 6 screenshot: Jason #5

GTA 6 screenshot 11/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This screenshot provides a close look at one of Grand Theft Auto 6's assault rifles, which looks like the Service Carbine from GTA 5 Online.

12) GTA 6 screenshots: Jason #6

GTA 6 screenshot 12/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's Jason Duval inside a bar, once again seemingly with Cal Hampton.

13) GTA 6 screenshots: Dre'Quan Priest #1

GTA 6 screenshots 13/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dre'Quan Priest is a well-known figure in Vice City's music industry. He can be seen in the middle in the image above.

14) GTA 6 screenshot: Dre'Quan Priest #2

GTA 6 screenshot 14/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's a look at Dre'Quan Priest in a fancy blue suit hanging out at what looks to be the bar of a nightclub.

15) GTA 6 screenshot: Dre'Quan Priest #3

GTA 6 screenshot 15/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's another look at Dre'Quan Priest in a different attire, inside a nightclub again.

16) GTA 6 screenshot: Dre'Quan Priest #4

GTA 6 screenshots 16/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dre'Quan Priest appears here with another character, currently unnamed, in what looks like a music studio.

17) GTA 6 screenshots: Cal Hampton #1

GTA 6 screenshot 17/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's a look at Cal Hampton, a friend of Jason, and an associate of Brian Heder, another character we will take a look at later on.

18) GTA 6 screenshot: Cal Hampton #2

GTA 6 screenshot 18/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cal Hampton watches over as Jason Duval plays pool in Grand Theft Auto 6.

19) GTA 6 screenshots: Cal Hampton #3

GTA 6 screenshots 19/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cal relaxing in an inflatable pool ring that seems to be designed like a flamingo. It is worth noting that flamingos are among the wildlife that populate the GTA 6 map.

20) GTA 6 screenshot: Cal Hampton #4

GTA 6 screenshot 20/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cal Hampton walking away from Brian's boat yard with GTA 6 protagonist Jason Duval.

21) GTA 6 screenshot: Raul Bautista #1

GTA 6 screenshot 21/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Raul Bautista seems to be an intriguing character. As per Rockstar's description, he is a "seasoned bank robber."

22) GTA 6 screenshot: Raul Bautista #2

GTA 6 screenshot 22/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

In this screenshot, Raul is armed, and can be seen driving away with a bag full of cash.

23) GTA 6 screenshot: Raul Bautista #3

GTA 6 screenshot 23/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This screenshot shows Raul Bautista in a boat with the Vice City skyline in the background.

24) GTA 6 screenshots: Raul Bautista #4

GTA 6 screenshots 24/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a look at Raul Bautista in a more formal attire, sporting a white suit.

25) GTA 6 screenshot: Real Dimez #1

GTA 6 screenshot 25/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Next up is a look at Bae-Luxe, one-half of the popular rap duo Real Dimez.

26) GTA 6 screenshots: Real Dimez #2

GTA 6 screenshot 26/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Real Dimez members Roxy and Bae-Luxe entertaining fans on an Obey car's bonnet.

27) GTA 6 screenshots: Real Dimez #3

GTA 6 screenshot 27/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Roxy driving along with who seems to be Dre'Quan Priest in the passenger seat.

28) GTA 6 screenshot: Real Dimez #4

GTA 6 screenshot 28/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vice City's popular rap duo, Real Dimez, in action in a recording studio in Grand Theft Auto 6.

29) GTA 6 screenshot: Brian Heder #1

GTA 6 screenshot 29/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Brian Heder is a drug runner and conducts his business from his boat yard. It is worth noting just how realistic the graphics look in this particular GTA 6 screenshot.

30) GTA 6 screenshot: Brian Heder #2

GTA 6 screenshot 30/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's another look at Brian Heder in GTA 6.

31) GTA 6 screenshot: Brian Heder #3

GTA 6 screenshot 31/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Brian Heder in the same shirt that he can be seen wearing in the initial moments of GTA 6 trailer 2.

32) GTA 6 screenshots: Brian Heder #4

GTA 6 screenshot 32/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Brian, likely accompanied by his wife, Lori, talking to Jason and apparently handing him a gun.

33) GTA 6 screenshot: Boobie Ike #1

GTA 6 screenshots 33/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Boobie Ike has a thriving business empire in Vice City. He owns real estate, the Jack of Hearts strip club, and even a recording studio.

34) GTA 6 screenshot: Boobie Ike #2

GTA 6 screenshot 34/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Boobie Ike at his Jack of Hearts strip club in Vice City.

35) GTA 6 screenshot: Boobie Ike #3

GTA 6 screenshot 35/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's a look at Boobie sitting inside what might be his office in Grand Theft Auto 6.

36) GTA 6 screenshots: Boobie Ike #4

GTA 6 screenshot 36/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Boobie Ike outside the Jack of Hearts strip club seemingly with Dre'Quan Priest.

37) GTA 6 screenshots: Vice City #1

GTA 6 screenshot 37/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vice City is a major city in the state of Leonida. Grand Theft Auto 6 features a revamped iteration of this iconic location returning to the series after 2006.

38) GTA 6 screenshots: Vice City #2

GTA 6 screenshot 38/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A couple of NPCs looking over at the beach in Vice City.

39) GTA 6 screenshots: Vice City #3

GTA 6 screenshot 39/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A screenshot of what might be the Jack of Hearts strip club in Vice City.

40) GTA 6 screenshot: Vice City #4

GTA 6 screenshot 40/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vice Beach Police unit in action in front of what seems to be the iconic Ocean View Hotel.

41) GTA 6 screenshots: Vice City #5

GTA 6 screenshot 41/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Two unnamed NPCs in Vice City, Leonida.

42) GTA 6 screenshot: Vice City #6

GTA 6 screenshots 42/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Various GTA 6 NPCs engaged in different activities at the beach in Vice City.

43) GTA 6 screenshot: Vice City #7

GTA 6 screenshot 43/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's a look at a Vice City district that might be based on Miami's Wynwood.

44) GTA 6 screenshots: Vice City #8

GTA 6 screenshot 44/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A plane soaring above the Vice City sign.

45) GTA 6 screenshot: Vice City #9

GTA 6 screenshot 45/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's a look at an affluent Vice City district lit up at night.

46) GTA 6 screenshots: Port Gellhorn #1

GTA 6 screenshot 46/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Port Gellhorn seems to be another significant district in the GTA 6 map. Rockstar Games describes it as a once popular vacation spot.

47) GTA 6 screenshots: Port Gellhorn #2

GTA 6 screenshot 47/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

NPCs hanging out around the Port Gellhorn area in the state of Leonida.

48) GTA 6 screenshots: Port Gellhorn #3

GTA 6 screenshot 48/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Two currently unnamed Grand Theft Auto 6 characters interacting in Port Gellhorn.

49) GTA 6 screenshot: Port Gellhorn #4

GTA 6 screenshot 49/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's a look at the Starlet Motel located in Port Gellhorn, that can also be seen briefly in GTA 6 trailer 2.

50) GTA 6 screenshot: Port Gellhorn #5

GTA 6 screenshot 50/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Two more unnamed characters inside what might be a weed farm in Port Gellhorn.

51) GTA 6 screenshot: Ambrosia #1

GTA 6 screenshot 51/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ambrosia could be another major district in Leonida. Rockstar Games' website describes it as an industrial region.

52) GTA 6 screenshot: Ambrosia #2

GTA 6 screenshot 52/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a look at the biker gang that resides in Leonida's Ambrosia district.

53) GTA 6 screenshot: Ambrosia #3

GTA 6 screenshot 53/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A closer look at some of the NPCs from Ambrosia's local biker gang in Grand Theft Auto 6.

54) GTA 6 screenshot: Ambrosia #4

GTA 6 screenshot 54/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This GTA 6 screenshot provides a look at the landscape of Leonida's Ambrosia district.

55) GTA 6 screenshot: Ambrosia #5

GTA 6 screenshot 55/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

More Grand Theft Auto 6 NPCs interacting in Ambrosia.

56) GTA 6 screenshots: Grassrivers #1

GTA 6 screenshot 56/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's a look at Leonida's Grassrivers region, that Rockstar describes as the "untamable jewel of Leonida's crown."

57) GTA 6 screenshot: Grassrivers #2

GTA 6 screenshot 57/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

An intense police chase in action in the Grassrivers, which seems to be an everglades-like region.

58) GTA 6 screenshot: Grassrivers #3

GTA 6 screenshot 58/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hovercrafts could be an important vehicle in the Grassrivers, especially for those who want to avoid alligators.

59) GTA 6 screenshots: Grassrivers #4

GTA 6 screenshot 59/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Three Grand Theft Auto 6 NPCs posing with a dead alligator on a hovercraft in the Grassrivers.

60) GTA 6 screenshot: Mount Kalaga National Park #1

GTA 6 screenshot 60/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Up at Leonida's northern border is the Mount Kalaga National Park, a region where players will be able to encounter more wildlife.

61) GTA 6 screenshot: Mount Kalaga National Park #2

GTA 6 screenshots 61/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Two Grand Theft Auto 6 NPCs walking across the woods in Mount Kalaga National Park.

62) GTA 6 screenshot: Mount Kalaga National Park #3

GTA 6 screenshot 62/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dirt biking could be one of the activities that players may be able to partake in at Mount Kalaga National Park.

63) GTA 6 screenshot: Mount Kalaga National Park #4

GTA 6 screenshot 63/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A news coverage helicopter flying across Mount Kalaga National Park.

64) GTA 6 screenshot: Mount Kalaga National Park #5

GTA 6 screenshot 64/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Kayaking could be another activity in the national park region of the GTA 6 map.

65) GTA 6 screenshot: Mount Kalaga National Park #6

GTA 6 screenshots 65/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A mountain lion stalks a group of deer in Mount Kalaga National Park.

66) GTA 6 screenshots: Leonida Keys #1

GTA 6 screenshot 66/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Leonida Keys consist of a group of islands and seem to be based on the Florida Keys from real-life.

67) GTA 6 screenshot: Leonida Keys #2

GTA 6 screenshot 67/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

A bunch of Grand Theft Auto 6 NPCs hanging out at The Rusty Anchor bar in the Leonida Keys.

68) GTA 6 screenshots: Leonida Keys #3

GTA 6 screenshot 68/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

More Grand Theft Auto 6 NPCs around the Leonida Keys region, with an iguana crossing the road.

69) GTA 6 screenshot: Leonida Keys #4

GTA 6 screenshot 69/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's what scuba diving in GTA 6 should be like. This screenshot also provides a close look at some of Leonida Keys' marine life.

70) GTA 6 screenshots: Leonida Keys #5

GTA 6 screenshots 70/70 (Image via Rockstar Games)

An aerial view of the Leonida Keys in Grand Theft Auto 6 with the iconic Dodo aircraft in flight.

Rockstar Games is currently targeting a May 26, 2026 release date for GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More