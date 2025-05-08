All 70 GTA 6 screenshots in 4k

Rockstar Games has released a total of 70 brand new GTA 6 screenshots on its official website. They were uploaded alongside the second trailer of the upcoming title, which was originally going to release during Fall 2025 but has now been delayed to May 2026. Nevertheless, all of the fresh details from the trailer and the screenshots should keep fans busy for a while.
The information dump came off as a surprise without any prior announcements and was the first showcase of the title since December 2023. With that said, let's take a look at all of the 70 GTA 6 screenshots in 4k.
Official GTA 6 screenshots in 4k: Characters and locations
The screenshots released alongside the GTA 6 trailer 2 revealed quite a lot, ranging from the protagonists and some supporting cast members to different areas of the map that is set in a fictional state named Leonida.
1) GTA 6 screenshot: Lucia #1
Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonist, Lucia Caminos, appears to be in a gym in this screenshot. Bits of the trailer and Rockstar Games' official description of the character suggest she is a trained fighter.
2) GTA 6 screenshot: Lucia #2
Here's another look at Lucia Caminos, this time in a pool that looks to be on top of a building in Vice City.
3) GTA 6 screenshot: Lucia #3
This screenshot shows the character in new threads and the game's night-time lighting effects.
4) GTA 6 screenshots: Lucia #4
Lucia appears to be hiding from an enemy in this tense GTA 6 screenshot.
5) GTA 6 screenshot: Lucia #5
Lucia will be in prison during some part of the game. This has already been revealed in the first GTA 6 trailer, and this screenshot provides a fresh look at that.
6) GTA 6 screenshot: Lucia #6
Here's the GTA 6 protagonist in yet another attire inside what seems to be a nightclub.
7) GTA 6 screenshot: Jason #1
The second Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonist, Jason Duval, appears on a new Principe (fictional Grand Theft Auto vehicle manufacturer) bike in this screenshot.
8) GTA 6 screenshot: Jason #2
This GTA 6 screenshot shows Jason inside a car with a slightly different look.
9) GTA 6 screenshots: Jason #3
Jason can be seen fishing here, which could be one of the activities in GTA 6, and is accompanied by Cal Hampton, a supporting character.
10) GTA 6 screenshot: Jason #4
Another look at Vice City at night, with Jason Duval in focus this time.
11) GTA 6 screenshot: Jason #5
This screenshot provides a close look at one of Grand Theft Auto 6's assault rifles, which looks like the Service Carbine from GTA 5 Online.
Read more: GTA 6 Jason voice actor
12) GTA 6 screenshots: Jason #6
Here's Jason Duval inside a bar, once again seemingly with Cal Hampton.
13) GTA 6 screenshots: Dre'Quan Priest #1
Dre'Quan Priest is a well-known figure in Vice City's music industry. He can be seen in the middle in the image above.
14) GTA 6 screenshot: Dre'Quan Priest #2
Here's a look at Dre'Quan Priest in a fancy blue suit hanging out at what looks to be the bar of a nightclub.
15) GTA 6 screenshot: Dre'Quan Priest #3
Here's another look at Dre'Quan Priest in a different attire, inside a nightclub again.
16) GTA 6 screenshot: Dre'Quan Priest #4
Dre'Quan Priest appears here with another character, currently unnamed, in what looks like a music studio.
17) GTA 6 screenshots: Cal Hampton #1
Here's a look at Cal Hampton, a friend of Jason, and an associate of Brian Heder, another character we will take a look at later on.
18) GTA 6 screenshot: Cal Hampton #2
Cal Hampton watches over as Jason Duval plays pool in Grand Theft Auto 6.
19) GTA 6 screenshots: Cal Hampton #3
Cal relaxing in an inflatable pool ring that seems to be designed like a flamingo. It is worth noting that flamingos are among the wildlife that populate the GTA 6 map.
20) GTA 6 screenshot: Cal Hampton #4
Cal Hampton walking away from Brian's boat yard with GTA 6 protagonist Jason Duval.
21) GTA 6 screenshot: Raul Bautista #1
Raul Bautista seems to be an intriguing character. As per Rockstar's description, he is a "seasoned bank robber."
22) GTA 6 screenshot: Raul Bautista #2
In this screenshot, Raul is armed, and can be seen driving away with a bag full of cash.
23) GTA 6 screenshot: Raul Bautista #3
This screenshot shows Raul Bautista in a boat with the Vice City skyline in the background.
24) GTA 6 screenshots: Raul Bautista #4
Here is a look at Raul Bautista in a more formal attire, sporting a white suit.
25) GTA 6 screenshot: Real Dimez #1
Next up is a look at Bae-Luxe, one-half of the popular rap duo Real Dimez.
26) GTA 6 screenshots: Real Dimez #2
Real Dimez members Roxy and Bae-Luxe entertaining fans on an Obey car's bonnet.
27) GTA 6 screenshots: Real Dimez #3
Roxy driving along with who seems to be Dre'Quan Priest in the passenger seat.
28) GTA 6 screenshot: Real Dimez #4
Vice City's popular rap duo, Real Dimez, in action in a recording studio in Grand Theft Auto 6.
29) GTA 6 screenshot: Brian Heder #1
Brian Heder is a drug runner and conducts his business from his boat yard. It is worth noting just how realistic the graphics look in this particular GTA 6 screenshot.
30) GTA 6 screenshot: Brian Heder #2
Here's another look at Brian Heder in GTA 6.
Check out: GTA 6 voice actor for Brian Heder could be Stephen Root, believe fans
31) GTA 6 screenshot: Brian Heder #3
Brian Heder in the same shirt that he can be seen wearing in the initial moments of GTA 6 trailer 2.
32) GTA 6 screenshots: Brian Heder #4
Brian, likely accompanied by his wife, Lori, talking to Jason and apparently handing him a gun.
33) GTA 6 screenshot: Boobie Ike #1
Boobie Ike has a thriving business empire in Vice City. He owns real estate, the Jack of Hearts strip club, and even a recording studio.
34) GTA 6 screenshot: Boobie Ike #2
Boobie Ike at his Jack of Hearts strip club in Vice City.
35) GTA 6 screenshot: Boobie Ike #3
Here's a look at Boobie sitting inside what might be his office in Grand Theft Auto 6.
36) GTA 6 screenshots: Boobie Ike #4
Boobie Ike outside the Jack of Hearts strip club seemingly with Dre'Quan Priest.
37) GTA 6 screenshots: Vice City #1
Vice City is a major city in the state of Leonida. Grand Theft Auto 6 features a revamped iteration of this iconic location returning to the series after 2006.
38) GTA 6 screenshots: Vice City #2
A couple of NPCs looking over at the beach in Vice City.
39) GTA 6 screenshots: Vice City #3
A screenshot of what might be the Jack of Hearts strip club in Vice City.
40) GTA 6 screenshot: Vice City #4
The Vice Beach Police unit in action in front of what seems to be the iconic Ocean View Hotel.
41) GTA 6 screenshots: Vice City #5
Two unnamed NPCs in Vice City, Leonida.
Also check: Is GTA 6 story based on Bonnie and Clyde? Everything known so far
42) GTA 6 screenshot: Vice City #6
Various GTA 6 NPCs engaged in different activities at the beach in Vice City.
43) GTA 6 screenshot: Vice City #7
Here's a look at a Vice City district that might be based on Miami's Wynwood.
44) GTA 6 screenshots: Vice City #8
A plane soaring above the Vice City sign.
45) GTA 6 screenshot: Vice City #9
Here's a look at an affluent Vice City district lit up at night.
46) GTA 6 screenshots: Port Gellhorn #1
Port Gellhorn seems to be another significant district in the GTA 6 map. Rockstar Games describes it as a once popular vacation spot.
47) GTA 6 screenshots: Port Gellhorn #2
NPCs hanging out around the Port Gellhorn area in the state of Leonida.
48) GTA 6 screenshots: Port Gellhorn #3
Two currently unnamed Grand Theft Auto 6 characters interacting in Port Gellhorn.
49) GTA 6 screenshot: Port Gellhorn #4
Here's a look at the Starlet Motel located in Port Gellhorn, that can also be seen briefly in GTA 6 trailer 2.
50) GTA 6 screenshot: Port Gellhorn #5
Two more unnamed characters inside what might be a weed farm in Port Gellhorn.
51) GTA 6 screenshot: Ambrosia #1
Ambrosia could be another major district in Leonida. Rockstar Games' website describes it as an industrial region.
52) GTA 6 screenshot: Ambrosia #2
Here is a look at the biker gang that resides in Leonida's Ambrosia district.
53) GTA 6 screenshot: Ambrosia #3
A closer look at some of the NPCs from Ambrosia's local biker gang in Grand Theft Auto 6.
54) GTA 6 screenshot: Ambrosia #4
This GTA 6 screenshot provides a look at the landscape of Leonida's Ambrosia district.
55) GTA 6 screenshot: Ambrosia #5
More Grand Theft Auto 6 NPCs interacting in Ambrosia.
56) GTA 6 screenshots: Grassrivers #1
Here's a look at Leonida's Grassrivers region, that Rockstar describes as the "untamable jewel of Leonida's crown."
57) GTA 6 screenshot: Grassrivers #2
An intense police chase in action in the Grassrivers, which seems to be an everglades-like region.
58) GTA 6 screenshot: Grassrivers #3
Hovercrafts could be an important vehicle in the Grassrivers, especially for those who want to avoid alligators.
59) GTA 6 screenshots: Grassrivers #4
Three Grand Theft Auto 6 NPCs posing with a dead alligator on a hovercraft in the Grassrivers.
60) GTA 6 screenshot: Mount Kalaga National Park #1
Up at Leonida's northern border is the Mount Kalaga National Park, a region where players will be able to encounter more wildlife.
61) GTA 6 screenshot: Mount Kalaga National Park #2
Two Grand Theft Auto 6 NPCs walking across the woods in Mount Kalaga National Park.
62) GTA 6 screenshot: Mount Kalaga National Park #3
Dirt biking could be one of the activities that players may be able to partake in at Mount Kalaga National Park.
63) GTA 6 screenshot: Mount Kalaga National Park #4
A news coverage helicopter flying across Mount Kalaga National Park.
64) GTA 6 screenshot: Mount Kalaga National Park #5
Kayaking could be another activity in the national park region of the GTA 6 map.
65) GTA 6 screenshot: Mount Kalaga National Park #6
A mountain lion stalks a group of deer in Mount Kalaga National Park.
66) GTA 6 screenshots: Leonida Keys #1
The Leonida Keys consist of a group of islands and seem to be based on the Florida Keys from real-life.
67) GTA 6 screenshot: Leonida Keys #2
A bunch of Grand Theft Auto 6 NPCs hanging out at The Rusty Anchor bar in the Leonida Keys.
68) GTA 6 screenshots: Leonida Keys #3
More Grand Theft Auto 6 NPCs around the Leonida Keys region, with an iguana crossing the road.
69) GTA 6 screenshot: Leonida Keys #4
Here's what scuba diving in GTA 6 should be like. This screenshot also provides a close look at some of Leonida Keys' marine life.
70) GTA 6 screenshots: Leonida Keys #5
An aerial view of the Leonida Keys in Grand Theft Auto 6 with the iconic Dodo aircraft in flight.
Rockstar Games is currently targeting a May 26, 2026 release date for GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.
Check out more related content:
- GTA 6 map compared to GTA 5
- GTA 6 collector's edition
- GTA 6 Stephen Root
- Who voices Jason in GTA 6
- Is Dana Snyder in GTA 6
- Is Dylan Rourke involved in GTA 6?
- Is Troy Baker featured in GTA 6
- Is Roger Craig Smith involved in GTA 6
- Is IShowSpeed in GTA 6
- Is Bobby Moynihan in GTA 6
- How much is GTA 6 gonna cost
- What console will GTA 6 be on
- How much did it cost to make GTA 6
- How many times has GTA 6 been delayed so far