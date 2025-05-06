Who voices Jason in GTA 6: Rumors and speculations

With the second trailer out, fans wonder who voices Jason in GTA 6. This is mainly because he was the main focus of trailer 2 and not only had a fair share of the screentime but also various dialogs, unlike the first trailer. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has not yet revealed the male protagonist's voice actor.

Ad

However, the community has created various speculations and rumors about who voices Jason in GTA 6. This article sheds light on possible choices and discusses whether they hold any weight.

Note: The article is speculative and based on the writer's opinion as well as the rumors in the community.

Discussing various rumors about who voices Jason in GTA 6

Fans have various speculations about Jason's voice actor (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rumors and speculations about who voices Jason in GTA 6 have been floating around the community ever since Rockstar Games released the first trailer of the upcoming title. However, the company has yet to reveal the names of the voice actors for both Jason Duval and Lucia Camino. However, this has not stopped the community from forming its opinions.

Ad

Trending

The first person the community picked as the possible voice actor for Jason in GTA 6 is Gregory Connors. This came up after the actor's resume was shared on the internet, where it was mentioned that he is playing a lead character in Rockstar Games' title, coming out in 2025. However, the post was removed after the news spread like wildfire.

The next candidate on the list is Dylan Rourke. Various fans shared clips of his performance in a past movie, which fit the GTA scenario. However, this lead quickly died after quite a few fans came up with another name.

Ad

Ad

Jake Silbermann is another name fans came up with. This is a plausible speculation since Jake's facial features match with Jason's appearance in GTA 6 looks. The second trailer gives up more angles and hairstyles for the male protagonist, allowing further comparisons.

Jason was the main focus of the second trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note that Jason has minimal influence in the first GTA 6 trailer, hence, fans had very little information to go with. However, trailer 2 puts him in the spotlight. Naturally, the community will once again band together to dig up various names for who voices Jason in GTA 6. We will update the article once more information is available.

Ad

Check out our other GTA 6 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More