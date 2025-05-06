Which consoles will GTA 6 be on? Rockstar Games makes its stance clear

With trailer 2 out, fans are naturally wondering which consoles will GTA 6 be on. This has been an ongoing discussion ever since Rockstar Games first announced the game several years ago. It is an important question since the title looks incredible, and hence fans are wondering if their consoles will be able to run it. Fortunately, with trailer 2, the developer has confirmed the consoles on which the game will definitely release.

This article discusses the information and will further break it down to answer your "which consoles will GTA 6 be on" question.

Rockstar Games has answered the "which consoles will GTA 6 be on" question

The entire community had been wondering which consoles will GTA 6 be on, especially after witnessing the first trailer. The attention to detail, combined with the incredible graphics, hinted that some consoles will be unable to run the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. However, the GTA 6 trailer 2 mentioned that the entire footage was captured on PS5 (PlayStation 5), confirming that the game will be available on this console.

This is incredible news since the trailer is longer and features much more detail than the first one. On top of that, it runs up to 4k at 30 FPS, which is very performance considering everything. Apart from this, Rockstar Games also revealed that the game will be available on Xbox Series X|S.

Since the game clearly runs well on PS5, players with PS5 Pro can rest assured that GTA 6 will roll out for their console as well. Unfortunately, there is no mention of Nintendo Switch or its newer version in the second GTA 6 trailer. This has left them wondering if the handheld will be lucky enough to receive the game when it rolls out in 2026.

The trailer showcased incredible graphics (Image via Rockstar Games)

While trailer 2 did answer the "which consoles will GTA 6 be on" question to some extent, most players are wondering how the Xbox Series S will handle the game. This is mainly because the console is not strong enough compared to the Xbox Series X and PS5.

It is possible that Rockstar Games might release a different version of the game for the said console with slightly reduced quality to maintain performance. However, it is also entirely possible that GTA 6 might be incredibly well optimized to run on Xbox Series S without losing out too much.

However, most fans believe that it will be unable to compete against PS5 since it was able to run and capture everything in excellent quality, as shown in the second GTA 6 trailer. It is also worth noting that Rockstar Games might change this information at a later date and remove/add certain consoles from the list.

