GTA 6 trailer 2 surpasses 26 million views on YouTube, Guinness World Records keeping an eye on it

Rockstar Games surprised everyone today by dropping the GTA 6 trailer 2 out of nowhere, something fans had wanted for quite some time. The footage went live at 6:30 am PT. Like the first video Rockstar posted in 2023, the new one is trending #1 on YouTube, surpassing 27 million views as of this writing.
It is creating so much buzz that even Guinness World Records is tracking it in real time, and there’s a good reason behind it.
GTA 6 trailer 2 could break the first trailer’s Guinness World Record
The latest video was posted by Rockstar Games on YouTube and titled Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2. The footage is about 2 minutes and 46 seconds long and showcases the upcoming game in the best possible way.
While the earlier footage was an introduction, the new trailer revealed more of Jason and Lucia’s relationship. At the time of writing, the video has over 3.6 million likes.
While fans and gamers are rejoicing at the new information, Guinness World Records is keeping an eye on the numbers. Earlier today, May 6, 2025, the British listing of world records reacted to the GTA 6 trailer 2 on X, and posted this statement:
“The most viewed videogame reveal on YouTube in 24 hours is Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1 with 90,421,491 views, as of 5 December 2023. The clock has started...”
Their statement is a reminder that the first trailer of GTA 6 broke multiple Guinness World Records in 2023, one of which is for the most viewed video game reveal on YouTube in 24 hours, by getting over 90 million views within a day of its release.
Given how fast the new GTA 6 trailer 2 is garnering views on YouTube every second, it’ll likely break the record set by the first trailer.
Other news and articles related to GTA 6 trailer 2 that you should check:
- Will GTA 6 have a third trailer? Exploring the possibility
- Matty Matheson GTA 6
- Bobby Moynihan GTA 6
- Are Manni L. Perez, Jake Silbermann, and Gregory Connors involved in GTA 6?
- Jack Black GTA 6
- Jason Duval from GTA 6
- What consoles will GTA 6 be on
- GTA 6 map locations and details
- Stephen Root GTA 6
- GTA 6 protagonists
- Rockstar Games website gets major overhaul after Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 release
- GTA 6 screenshots
- GTA 6 trailer 2 is captured on a PS5, reveals Rockstar Games