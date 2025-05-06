Are Manni L. Perez, Jake Silbermann, and Gregory Connors involved in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

With the GTA 6 trailer 2 now released, it's time to look back at the actors rumored to be involved with the game. This includes Manni L. Perez as the purported actor and motion capture artist for Lucia Caminos. Meanwhile, both Jake Silbermann and Gregory Connors are considered the likely candidates for portraying Jason Duval.

So, in this article, we'll explore some rumors regarding these three actors to ascertain whether they will be involved in the game.

Note: Parts of the article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinion.

Actors who might be involved with GTA 6: Manni L. Perez, Jake Silbermann, and Gregory Connors

The new trailer has revealed more details about Jason and Lucia, the main GTA 6 protagonists. Furthermore, Rockstar introduced the game's main characters on their official website. This includes Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre'Quan Priest, Real Dimez (Bae-Luxe and Roxy), Raul Batista, and Brian Heder.

When it comes to speculations regarding the voice/mocap actors, Manni L. Perez's name has come up frequently.

Perez has hinted at "something big," but she has never explicitly revealed what she was working for in any interview. Fans have, of course, speculated about her working in GTA 6 simply going by her looks. Most of them agree that Manni L. Perez looks a lot like Lucia. Besides, she has worked for Grand Theft Auto before, as a random clubber NPC in GTA 5.

In the above post, a fan compared Perez's looks to Lucia's from the GTA 6 Trailer 1. The similarities are undeniable, and the fact that she has mentioned NDAs as the reason for her silence leads many to believe she is Lucia.

Now, when it comes to Jason, we've got two actors to consider: Jake Silbermann and Gregory Connors. Unlike Manni, the former hasn't given any hints at being Jason. He's outright denied being the lead protagonist, as you can see from the above embed. Despite this, some fans are quite convinced that he is indeed playing the character.

Our final candidate is Gregory Connors, and like Jake Silbermann, he's also rumored to be portraying Jason Duval in GTA 6.

As you can see from the above post, Connors had apparently mentioned his lead role in a Rockstar Games title on his resume, which he then removed. Fans immediately assumed this to be Grand Theft Auto 6, since the game was mentioned as having a 2025 release date.

At this point, none of the actors mentioned in this article have admitted to playing a part in Grand Theft Auto VI. So, any speculation on the matter should be taken with a grain of salt until Rockstar reveals the details or releases GTA 6 on May 26, 2026.

