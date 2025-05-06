Will GTA 6 have a third trailer? Exploring the possibility

The Internet has been in a frenzy ever since Rockstar dropped GTA 6's trailer 2. The hype for the game had slightly faded since Rockstar stopped providing any news after the first teaser. However, after over a year of no news at all, the company suddenly announced that the game had been delayed to 2026.

While this sent the fanbase reeling, Rockstar revealed their trump card: a new teaser. Now, while fans will be analyzing every little detail from the latest clip for the next few months, it's time to talk about the potential for a third GTA 6 trailer.

Note: Parts of the article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinion.

How likely is a third GTA 6 trailer?

If we are to go by previous Grand Theft Auto games, a third trailer for GTA 6 seems quite likely. Of course, we're only considering the trailers released before the games came out.

Let's take into account the most recent Grand Theft Auto game, even though that was over a decade ago. GTA 5 received two main trailers with a one-year gap in between. This was followed by three different character trailers released on the same day in 2013.

Finally, a gameplay video and an "Official Trailer" came out on the year of release. So, here's how the timeline looks:

Trailer #1 (November 2, 2011) Trailer #2 (November 14, 2012) Michael. Franklin. Trevor. (April 30, 2013) Official Gameplay Video (July 9, 2013) Official Trailer (August 29, 2013)

Now let's go way back, to Grand Theft Auto IV. This game received four main trailers, with several more teaser trailers just before release.

We've listed the timeline below:

Trailer 1: "Things Will Be Different" (March 29, 2007) Trailer 2: "Looking For That Special Someone" (June 28, 2007) Trailer 3: "Move Up, Ladies" (December 6, 2007) Trailer 4: "Everyone's a Rat" (March 27, 2008) Teaser Trailers (8 February - 25 April, 2008)

Red Dead Redemption 2, on the other hand, didn't have as many trailers as the above two games. However, it still got three official trailers before its release, followed by one on launch day and some after the launch. Here's the timeline for RDR2's teasers:

Debut Trailer (October 20, 2016) Official Trailer #2 (September 28, 2017) Official Trailer #3 (May 2, 2018)

So, to conclude, all recent Grand Theft Auto titles, as well as RDR2, got three or more trailers. By that logic, Grand Theft Auto 6 should get a third trailer before its release on May 26, 2026. The release date is still over a year away, so there's ample time for Rockstar to make up another teaser.

