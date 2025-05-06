GTA 6 map locations and details: 5 key locations confirmed after trailer 2

The GTA 6 map will be set in a fictional state named Leonida, and will also feature Vice City, one of the most iconic locations in the franchise. Rockstar Games provided a sneak peek at it via Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer over a year ago, and has now shown off new areas and other details via GTA 6 trailer 2. In fact, a couple of key locations have been confirmed now.

There is a lot of excitement for this Grand Theft Auto sequel as it will be the first new game in the series since 2013. Rockstar has delayed it to May 2026, but the fresh information should keep fans busy for a while. With that said, let's take a look at five new GTA 6 map locations confirmed after trailer 2.

GTA 6 map new locations confirmed after trailer 2: Port Gellhorn, Mount Kalaga National Park, and more

GTA 6 trailer 2 is over two minutes long has has shown off a bunch of new areas in Leondia and Vice City. However, it is the official Rockstar Games website that provides a lot more detailed information on some of the new key areas. Here are their names, and a bit to know about them:

1) Leonida Keys

Here's a look at the Leondia Keys (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Leonida Keys is a group of small islands, similar to the Florida Keys in real-life. Rockstar has labelled it as a "tropical paradise" and while it was shown off briefly in the first trailer too, its name has only been confirmed after GTA 6 trailer 2 released.

2) Grassrivers

Alligators in GTA 6 map's Grassrivers area (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grassrivers is another key area in the GTA 6 map. It looks to be a flooded grassland, perhaps like the Florida everglades, and should be an area where players can encounter alligators.

3) Port Gellhorn

A motel in Port Gellhorn GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Port Gellhorn is a name that has been making rounds in the Grand Theft Auto community since the 2022 GTA 6 leaks. After the second trailer released, Rockstar Games officially confirmed its existence, labelling it as a "once-popular vacation spot".

4) Ambrosia

A biker gang in Ambrosia GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ambrosia looks to be an industrial district, and going by the official description, should feature a biker gang.

5) Mount Kalaga National Park

Some of the animals in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mount Kalaga National Park, as the name suggests, is a national park. It is located at the northern border of the GTA 6 map and features off-road trailers alongside the wildlife.

More information is expected to be revealed as we get closer to the GTA 6 release date of May 26, 2026.

