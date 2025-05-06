“Best graphics I’ve ever seen”: Fans thrilled as Rockstar Games finally drops GTA 6 trailer 2

Rockstar surprised its fanbase yet again with something that nobody expected — GTA 6 trailer 2. After the disappointing news of the game being delayed to next year, Grand Theft Auto fans finally have something to be excited about yet again. Rockstar released the official trailer on X, and the comments section has already been flooded with praise:

YouTuber JakeRandall called it the best-looking video game he's ever seen, which doesn't sound too far-fetched at this point. The graphics showcased in GTA 6 trailer 2 are nothing short of breathtaking, and are even more impressive than the first one.

Meanwhile, popular Rockstar informer ben (@videotechuk_) was so excited that he ended up mispelling "THIS." It's been more than a year since Rockstar released GTA 6 trailer 1. So, getting to see a new trailer right now is bound to get any fan ecstatic.

The above user pointed out that this trailer was most likely captured on a PlayStation 5. This means that when (and if) GTA 6 comes out on the PC and PS5 Pro, it's going to look even better. While Rockstar haven't confirmed a PC release yet, PC fans are still excited about the game.

Tez2, another reputed Rockstar Games informer, also dived in to add a meme reference. There's no doubt that a large chunk of the fanbase will be "eating good" after watching GTA 6 trailer 2.

A common recurring meme that Grand Theft Auto fans keep spreading is one which shows old people playing video games. It's a reference to the game taking forever to release, and the recent GTA 6 release date delay has only led to a resurgence of the meme.

Some fans, like the above user, have been so impressed by the graphics that they've accepted the delay as a reasonable excuse.

Meanwhile, others want the game to be as long as possible so that they can keep playing it forever.

Rockstar drops GTA 6 trailer 2 after over a year of silence

The new GTA 6 trailer, as many fans had expected, seems to be focused on Jason. We get to know his full name — Jason Duvall — and it seems like we can customize him with tattoos and haircuts (including facial hair). Most importantly, his impressive physique is in full view throughout the trailer, and you can even watch him bench press at an outdoor gym.

There are some other interesting details here as well, like Ammu-Nation being called Phil's Ammu-Nation. This seems to be clear reference to Phil Cassidy from GTA Vice City, which means that Rockstar hasn't completely abandoned the beloved 3D Universe.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 also highlights Jason and Lucia as a couple, eliminating any doubts about their relationship being strained. They're also showcased as partners in crime, taking place in robberies, just like in the first trailer.

Nevertheless, now that the second trailer is out, the hype for the next Grand Theft Auto game is going to blow the internet up once again.

