How long has GTA 6 been in development? Everything known about it

Many gamers around the globe currently have one question in their minds: "How long has GTA 6 been in development?" There is a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, and for good reason. Its developer, Rockstar Games, recently announced a delay and shared a release date of May 26, 2026. Naturally, fans are curious to know exactly how long it has been since the game's development started.

Unfortunately, as far as the official information goes, there isn’t much available except a tweet from 2022, where Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA 6 is under development. However, there are rumors surrounding its developmental phase. Let’s explore this topic further and try to answer the question of "How long has GTA 6 been in development?"

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the situation. Certain sections are based on speculations and rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt.

How long has GTA 6 been in development? Everything we know so far

In early February 2022, Rockstar Games officially confirmed that GTA 6 is real and is currently under development:

"We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway."

Shortly after Rockstar's statement, popular reporter Jason Schreier suggested in a Bloomberg article that Grand Theft Auto 6 has likely been in development since 2014, a year after the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5.

How long has GTA 6 been in developmentt: A theme picture of the GTA 6 cover art (Image via Rockstar Games)

The information has not been confirmed to this date; however, the credibility of a reporter like Jason Schreier is worth noting. He has reported accurate information in the past when it comes to Grand Theft Auto titles.

If we consider the release of the globally acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018, it’s possible that Rockstar did start planning GTA 6 right after GTA 5’s release. However, the actual development was likely started after 2018.

How long has GTA 6 been in development: A still from the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fans have also been wondering when GTA 6 was originally supposed to be released. Rockstar Games never revealed the exact release date until now. It was always mentioned that the game would be launching in 2025, more specifically during the fall season.

With the new release date now confirmed to be May 26, 2026, fans have to wait one whole year to get their hands on the new title in the long-running series. That said, the developer is expected to release some screenshots of the game very soon.

