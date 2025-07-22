The two GTA 6 trailers and all of the screenshots showcased thus far have greatly impressed the gaming community. Details about the game and its story teasers that have been shared have seemingly added to the excitement. However, eagle-eyed fans have spotted unfinished details. YouTube channel KerstHD has even uploaded a video highlighting some areas that still seem to be a work-in-progress.

This article explores 15 unfinished details in GTA 6 trailers and screenshots that you probably didn't notice.

Missing lens reflection and other unfinished details in GTA 6 trailers and screenshots that you probably didn't notice

1) NPC with no animations

NPCs devoid of any animations have apparently been spotted (Image via Rockstar Games)

The high NPC density in this shot of the beach was a highlight of the first official GTA 6 trailer. Many pedestrians appear to be engaged in different activities here, but a group, far off in the distance to the right, seems to be completely idle.

2) Road texture

There is a road texture issue in the bottom-left corner (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another shot from the first trailer shows a small section of the road in the Leonida Keys region with overlapping and mismatched textures.

3) Incorrect reflection orientation

Jason Duval on a motorcycle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Jason Duval, the upcoming Rockstar Games title's male lead, has glasses hanging from his tank top in this screenshot. Interestingly, the terrain's reflection in them is rendered vertically instead of horizontally, which would be the correct orientation.

4) Missing lens reflection

Jason heading inside his house in Leonida Keys (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another apparent issue is with Jason's glasses, this time in GTA 6 trailer 2. The blue lenses are not reflected in his house's door glass.

5) Lucia's low-quality model

A still of Lucia from the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are also issues with Lucia Caminos, the title's female protagonist. In this shot from the first trailer, we can see slightly rough finishing, likely due to rendering issues, around her shoulder.

6) No contact NPC

An NPC on the left shuts a car door without touching it (Image via Rockstar Games)

The shot of Vice City's buzzing nightlife was also a highlight of the title's first trailer. The lighting effects and all the cars might have prevented you from noticing this NPC closing his Cheetah Classic's door without being in contact with it.

7) Missing shadow

Jason and Dre'Quan Priest (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dre'Quan Priest is one of the few confirmed GTA 6 characters so far. In this image, we can see him and Jason reacting to something on his phone, but the device isn't casting a shadow on Priest's hand.

8) No occupants

A seemingly empty cop car (Image via Rockstar Games)

This GTA 6 trailer 2 shot provided a look at the upcoming title's realistic explosion effects. However, there don't seem to be any occupants in the cop car that Lucia blows up with a grenade launcher.

9) Early muzzle flash

Jason performing a drive-by in GTA 6 trailer 2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is yet another apparent issue spotted in a shot featuring Jason. The protagonist is performing a drive-by, but the muzzle flash effect, likely from his pistol, goes off before he pulls the trigger.

10) Missing shadow of the bridge

A zoomed-in screenshot of Ambrosia (Image via Rockstar Games)

This screenshot provides a look at Ambrosia, one of the districts that is part of the GTA 6 map. While quite detailed overall, this bridge doesn't cast any shadow on the water body below. The water texture also looks low-resolution here.

11) Missing expressions

Jason working out at the beach (Image via Rockstar Games)

The shot of Jason working out in the second trailer suggests that the beloved gym feature from GTA San Andreas might return. While that remains to be seen, the protagonist, lacking any facial expression, seems to be an unfinished detail.

12) Floating lamp post

A floating lamp post, likely due to a bug (Image via Rockstar Games)

A floating lamp post can be seen in the background of one of the more action-packed shots from the second trailer, in which Jason jumps from his vehicle onto a car being driven by Lucia.

13) Incomplete skid marks

This shot might be from an action-packed mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

This pick-up truck seen in GTA 6 trailer 2 has two adjacent rear wheels on each side, but appears to leave skid marks from only one.

14) More missing shadows

A car meet in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is a shot of a lively car meet from the first trailer. There are many NPCs around, but some of them don't seem to be casting any shadows.

15) Hand-steering wheel mismatch

Jason driving in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Finishing off with another Jason-related unfinished detail, this shot of the character (from the second trailer) driving shows a slight delay between his hand and the steering wheel's movements.

