  • home icon
  • GTA
  • What GTA 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS could mean for future PS5 games

What GTA 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS could mean for future PS5 games

By Suyash Sahay
Published Jul 20, 2025 17:19 GMT
Speculating how GTA 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS on PS5 pro could affect future games (Image via Rockstar Games)
Speculating how GTA 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS on PS5 pro could affect future games (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is reportedly targeting 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro. Although the information is officially unconfirmed, the fact that it comes from a reliable leaker has built hope across the gaming community. While there is a lot of excitement around the upcoming Rockstar Games title, some are concerned that its realistic visual effects and seemingly expansive open-world map might not allow it to hit high framerates on the console.

Ad

If Rockstar is able to achieve this, it would certainly be a major feat. In fact, it might set a trend for future PlayStation titles as well. In this article, we will take a look at what GTA 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS could mean for future PS5 games.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis. Certain aspects covered are based on leaks and thus should be taken with a grain of salt.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

GTA 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS could inspire future PS5 games to also aim for better performance

Ad

Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds on X) claims to have been informed by a PlayStation engineer that GTA 6 has been hitting 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro while being optimized for the console. For those unaware, the PS5 Pro is a variant of the standard PS5 (launched November 2024) with some technological improvements.

The leaker has also claimed that the game has been hitting 60 FPS on "multiple graphical settings". What exactly these settings are hasn't been disclosed yet, but they could be like the Performance and Fidelity modes we have seen in many PS5 games. The former targets higher frame rates, whereas the latter goes for a higher image quality, sometimes with ray tracing.

Ad

For example, CDPR's Cyberpunk 2077 Performance Mode targets 60 FPS on the base PS5, but its Ray Tracing mode can only do 30 FPS. Many gamers are expecting something similar from Rockstar's next title, as even though we don't know exactly how big the GTA 6 map is right now, based on all that has been revealed of Leonida so far, it sure looks pretty expansive.

And it's not just the landmass, but the ambient activities that go on in a typical Grand Theft Auto map at any moment as well, such as traffic, pedestrians walking around, and a plethora of world events.

Ad
A still of Vice City at night (Image via Rockstar Games)
A still of Vice City at night (Image via Rockstar Games)

Check out: GTA 6 PS5 bundles reportedly in works

Ad

If GTA 6 is actually able to hit and maintain 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro with ray tracing, it would be somewhat of a breakthrough. Yes, even Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a Performance Pro mode that goes for 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro with ray tracing features at play, but Grand Theft Auto 6 seems to be a game of a much bigger scale.

youtube-cover
Ad

Also check: GTA 6 x PlayStation marketing deal: Everything rumored so far

Such a feat, if truly achieved, would likely receive a lot of praise from the gaming community, which might inspire future PS5 games to prioritize performance along with high-quality visuals, and not separately. Another interesting thing that Detective Seeds claimed in their report was that PlayStation engineers are helping with the optimization of GTA 6 for the PS5 Pro.

If true, this too could motivate other developers to look for such partnerships in order to deliver their own titles in the best way possible. Having said that, readers should note that Grand Theft Auto 6 being playable at 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro is yet to be officially confirmed.

Ad

Check out other related content:

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications