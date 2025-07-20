GTA 6 is reportedly targeting 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro. Although the information is officially unconfirmed, the fact that it comes from a reliable leaker has built hope across the gaming community. While there is a lot of excitement around the upcoming Rockstar Games title, some are concerned that its realistic visual effects and seemingly expansive open-world map might not allow it to hit high framerates on the console.If Rockstar is able to achieve this, it would certainly be a major feat. In fact, it might set a trend for future PlayStation titles as well. In this article, we will take a look at what GTA 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS could mean for future PS5 games.Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis. Certain aspects covered are based on leaks and thus should be taken with a grain of salt.GTA 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS could inspire future PS5 games to also aim for better performanceDetective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds on X) claims to have been informed by a PlayStation engineer that GTA 6 has been hitting 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro while being optimized for the console. For those unaware, the PS5 Pro is a variant of the standard PS5 (launched November 2024) with some technological improvements.The leaker has also claimed that the game has been hitting 60 FPS on &quot;multiple graphical settings&quot;. What exactly these settings are hasn't been disclosed yet, but they could be like the Performance and Fidelity modes we have seen in many PS5 games. The former targets higher frame rates, whereas the latter goes for a higher image quality, sometimes with ray tracing.For example, CDPR's Cyberpunk 2077 Performance Mode targets 60 FPS on the base PS5, but its Ray Tracing mode can only do 30 FPS. Many gamers are expecting something similar from Rockstar's next title, as even though we don't know exactly how big the GTA 6 map is right now, based on all that has been revealed of Leonida so far, it sure looks pretty expansive.And it's not just the landmass, but the ambient activities that go on in a typical Grand Theft Auto map at any moment as well, such as traffic, pedestrians walking around, and a plethora of world events.A still of Vice City at night (Image via Rockstar Games)Check out: GTA 6 PS5 bundles reportedly in worksIf GTA 6 is actually able to hit and maintain 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro with ray tracing, it would be somewhat of a breakthrough. Yes, even Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a Performance Pro mode that goes for 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro with ray tracing features at play, but Grand Theft Auto 6 seems to be a game of a much bigger scale.Also check: GTA 6 x PlayStation marketing deal: Everything rumored so farSuch a feat, if truly achieved, would likely receive a lot of praise from the gaming community, which might inspire future PS5 games to prioritize performance along with high-quality visuals, and not separately. Another interesting thing that Detective Seeds claimed in their report was that PlayStation engineers are helping with the optimization of GTA 6 for the PS5 Pro.If true, this too could motivate other developers to look for such partnerships in order to deliver their own titles in the best way possible. Having said that, readers should note that Grand Theft Auto 6 being playable at 60 FPS on the PS5 Pro is yet to be officially confirmed.Check out other related content:What might justify the rumored Grand Theft Auto 6 budget of $2 billion?Why the projected Grand Theft Auto 6 price of $80 makes senseGrand Theft Auto 6 projected to sell 85 million copies in two monthsGrand Theft Auto 6 Mapping Project: How accurate could it really be?5 bold Grand Theft Auto 6 predictions from industry analystsAugust 7, 2025, is the next date Grand Theft Auto 6 fans should keep an eye onGrand Theft Auto 6 trailers spark new &quot;Nightclub Mission&quot; theoryRockstar Social Club shutdown sparks Grand Theft Auto 6 Online hub speculation