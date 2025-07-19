GTA 6 reportedly set to hit 60 fps on PS5 Pro

A known leaker has just reported that GTA 6 could hit 60 fps on the PS5 Pro. Questions and speculations about how the upcoming title could perform on current-generation consoles have been going on for quite a while. And although Rockstar Games did confirm its second trailer's footage (which comprised undisclosed gameplay shots) being captured on PS5, the exact performance statistics are currently unknown.Nevertheless, Detective Seeds, who had provided information about the recent Oblivion remaster ahead of its official announcement, has now claimed that GTA 6 has been hitting 60 fps on PS5 Pro on &quot;multiple graphical settings.&quot;Note: This article is speculative. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.GTA 6 is reportedly hitting 60 fps on multiple graphical settings while being optimized for PS5 Pro according to leakerLeaker Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds on X) has claimed GTA 6 is achieving 60 fps on the PS5 Pro, and that PlayStation engineers are helping with its optimization.&quot;GTA6 has been, and continues to hit 60fps while being optimized for the PS5 Pro on multiple graphical settings. PS engineers are assisting with the optimization due to the new tech being implemented and rolled out with a current target date of May 2026.&quot;Check out: Should DS2's heating issue raise concerns for GTA 6 on PS5?The leaker has also reported that this feat is currently being achieved only on the PS5 Pro. which, according to them, could change in the future, and that the title is expected to feature multiple graphical options on this console at launch.&quot;As of right now, 60FPS is being achieved on the PS5 Pro only (this could obviously change before release). It is anticipated that GTA6 will have multiple graphical options on the PS5 Pro on release.&quot;These anticipated modes might be like performance that targets high framerate and fidelity/quality modes that prioritize image quality seen in many modern titles, but that remains to be seen.The leaker has claimed their source to be a PlayStation engineer. While this information should be taken with a grain of salt, their report is worth checking out since their previous leaks were credible.Detective Seeds had said that GTA 6 trailer 2 would release by the end of May, and though Rockstar dropped it pretty early, the month was correct at the very least.Also check: What might justify the rumored GTA 6 budget of $2 billion?Grand Theft Auto 6 will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 26, 2026. Potential gameplay trailers and other forms of marketing may provide a proper look at its performance leading up to launch, especially on the base PS5.Check out more related content:Rockstar Social Club shutdown sparks Grand Theft Auto 6 Online hub speculationWhy the projected Grand Theft Auto 6 price of $80 makes senseGrand Theft Auto 6 Mapping Project: How accurate could it really be?5 bold Grand Theft Auto 6 predictions from industry analystsWhy Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 3 might not be released any time soonAugust 7, 2025, is the next date Grand Theft Auto 6 fans should keep an eye onGrand Theft Auto 6 trailers spark new &quot;Nightclub Mission&quot; theoryPreparations for GTA 6? Rockstar cloaking IPs of GTA Online players could be a sign