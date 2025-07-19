GTA 6 reportedly set to hit 60 fps on PS5 Pro

  • home icon
By Suyash Sahay
Published Jul 19, 2025 15:24 GMT
GTA 6 reportedly hitting 60 fps on PS5 Pro according to leaker (Image via Rockstar Games)
A known leaker has just reported that GTA 6 could hit 60 fps on the PS5 Pro. Questions and speculations about how the upcoming title could perform on current-generation consoles have been going on for quite a while. And although Rockstar Games did confirm its second trailer's footage (which comprised undisclosed gameplay shots) being captured on PS5, the exact performance statistics are currently unknown.

Nevertheless, Detective Seeds, who had provided information about the recent Oblivion remaster ahead of its official announcement, has now claimed that GTA 6 has been hitting 60 fps on PS5 Pro on "multiple graphical settings."

Note: This article is speculative. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 is reportedly hitting 60 fps on multiple graphical settings while being optimized for PS5 Pro according to leaker

Leaker Detective Seeds (@DetectiveSeeds on X) has claimed GTA 6 is achieving 60 fps on the PS5 Pro, and that PlayStation engineers are helping with its optimization.

"GTA6 has been, and continues to hit 60fps while being optimized for the PS5 Pro on multiple graphical settings. PS engineers are assisting with the optimization due to the new tech being implemented and rolled out with a current target date of May 2026."
Check out: Should DS2's heating issue raise concerns for GTA 6 on PS5?

The leaker has also reported that this feat is currently being achieved only on the PS5 Pro. which, according to them, could change in the future, and that the title is expected to feature multiple graphical options on this console at launch.

"As of right now, 60FPS is being achieved on the PS5 Pro only (this could obviously change before release). It is anticipated that GTA6 will have multiple graphical options on the PS5 Pro on release."
These anticipated modes might be like performance that targets high framerate and fidelity/quality modes that prioritize image quality seen in many modern titles, but that remains to be seen.

The leaker has claimed their source to be a PlayStation engineer. While this information should be taken with a grain of salt, their report is worth checking out since their previous leaks were credible.

Detective Seeds had said that GTA 6 trailer 2 would release by the end of May, and though Rockstar dropped it pretty early, the month was correct at the very least.

Also check: What might justify the rumored GTA 6 budget of $2 billion?

Grand Theft Auto 6 will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 26, 2026. Potential gameplay trailers and other forms of marketing may provide a proper look at its performance leading up to launch, especially on the base PS5.

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Edited by Angad Sharma
