Why GTA 6 trailer 3 might not be released any time soon

It's been only two months since Rockstar Games dropped Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer, but many fans already seem to be yearning for a GTA 6 trailer 3. This isn't exactly surprising, as the upcoming GTA title is perhaps the most anticipated video game ever. It is worth noting that its second trailer has already surpassed Grand Theft Auto 5's first trailer (which has been out there for over a decade) in terms of views on YouTube.

Ad

While we can never be sure when exactly a potential third trailer will drop, it does seem like we aren't close to that time at the moment. For those interested, here is a closer look at why a GTA 6 trailer 3 might not be released anytime soon.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here's why GTA 6 trailer 3 might not be released anytime soon

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, only two months have passed since the GTA 6 trailer 2 came out, as of this writing. Taking into account that the title's release day is slated for May 2026, and that there was a gap of over one year between the first and second trailers, the chances of a potential GTA 6 trailer 3 releasing in the near future don't appear to be good enough.

Yes, promotion helps, even when it comes to what is arguably the most anticipated video game ever, and showing more of it would keep the hype going as well. That being said, we have seen in the case of GTA 6 that even periods of silence from Rockstar keep people talking, which is why the developer might not be feeling the need to reveal additional details just yet.

Ad

Moreover, besides the two official trailers, the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks have also put out a lot of information to the public. While things can change during the course of development, showing too much too early may spoil certain elements once the game releases. Not to forget, that along with the second trailer, Rockstar Games has dropped tons of screenshots and contextual information on its website.

An official GTA 6 screenshot featuring the title's male lead, Jason Duval (Image via Rockstar Games)

When we take all of these things into account, it doesn't seem like a GTA 6 trailer 3 would be released anytime soon. A more likely period for the same would be a few months ahead of the game's release date (May 26, 2026), or around December 2025 at the very least.

Ad

Readers are once again reminded that this is only speculation, and no official information is available about Grand Theft Auto 6's third trailer at this moment.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More