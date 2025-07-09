Why GTA 6 trailer 3 might not be released any time soon

It's been only two months since Rockstar Games dropped Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer, but many fans already seem to be yearning for a GTA 6 trailer 3. This isn't exactly surprising, as the upcoming GTA title is perhaps the most anticipated video game ever. It is worth noting that its second trailer has already surpassed Grand Theft Auto 5's first trailer (which has been out there for over a decade) in terms of views on YouTube.
While we can never be sure when exactly a potential third trailer will drop, it does seem like we aren't close to that time at the moment. For those interested, here is a closer look at why a GTA 6 trailer 3 might not be released anytime soon.
Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Here's why GTA 6 trailer 3 might not be released anytime soon
As mentioned, only two months have passed since the GTA 6 trailer 2 came out, as of this writing. Taking into account that the title's release day is slated for May 2026, and that there was a gap of over one year between the first and second trailers, the chances of a potential GTA 6 trailer 3 releasing in the near future don't appear to be good enough.
Yes, promotion helps, even when it comes to what is arguably the most anticipated video game ever, and showing more of it would keep the hype going as well. That being said, we have seen in the case of GTA 6 that even periods of silence from Rockstar keep people talking, which is why the developer might not be feeling the need to reveal additional details just yet.
Moreover, besides the two official trailers, the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks have also put out a lot of information to the public. While things can change during the course of development, showing too much too early may spoil certain elements once the game releases. Not to forget, that along with the second trailer, Rockstar Games has dropped tons of screenshots and contextual information on its website.
When we take all of these things into account, it doesn't seem like a GTA 6 trailer 3 would be released anytime soon. A more likely period for the same would be a few months ahead of the game's release date (May 26, 2026), or around December 2025 at the very least.
Readers are once again reminded that this is only speculation, and no official information is available about Grand Theft Auto 6's third trailer at this moment.
Check out more related content:
- GTA 6 trailer 3: 5 key things we expect to see in it
- 3 reasons why there likely won't be any kids in GTA 6
- 5 GTA 6 pre-order bonuses Rockstar should avoid
- 4 possible GTA 6 pre order bonuses that Rockstar could give
- List of all confirmed GTA 6 characters so far
- 8 things GTA 6's Jason and Lucia should be able to buy
- 4 GTA Online features that should not return in GTA 6 Online
- GTA 7 might be cheaper to make than GTA 6 thanks to AI