List of all GTA 6 characters confirmed by Rockstar Games so far

Along with the two protagonists, Rockstar Games has confirmed several other GTA 6 characters of late. Some showed up in the second trailer, while others were introduced on the website. In addition to their names and appearance, the details provided also offer some context about each of these individuals, helping increase the excitement around the upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment.

Ad

This article takes a brief look at all GTA 6 characters that have been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games so far.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Raul Bautista, Brian Heder, and all other GTA 6 characters confirmed by Rockstar Games so far

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the following GTA 6 characters:

Ad

Trending

1) Lucia Caminos

Lucia Caminos (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 trailer 1 introduced Lucia as the title's protagonist. She lived with her family in Liberty City, but somehow wound up at the Leonida penitentiary. She manages to get out (we see Jason picking her up in trailer 2), but it appears she won't be leaving her life of crime behind her.

Ad

2) Jason Duval

Jason Duval (Image via Rockstar Games)

Jason Duval is the title's second lead character, formally introduced in the GTA 6 trailer 2. After growing up around crooks, he joined the army for a bit and eventually landed in Leonida Keys, once again finding himself in the company of criminals. Jason and Lucia form a dynamic criminal duo, but how exactly the two met remains a mystery.

Ad

3) Brian Heder

Brian Heder (Image via Rockstar Games)

Brian Heder is the veteran drug runner for whom Jason works in Leonida Keys. He owns a boat yard that serves as the base of his operations. Brian lives with his wife, Lori, and lets Jason stay at one of his properties in exchange for work-related help.

Ad

Check out: Fans wowed by Jason’s GTA 6 Trailer 2 home remake in Far Cry 5

4) Lori Heder

Lori Heder (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lori is Brian's third wife. Not much has been revealed about her, but she could be handy with guns, since we see her wielding an assault rifle in one of the website clips.

Ad

5) Cal Hampton

Cal Hampton (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another confirmed GTA 6 character is Cal Hampton, who is a friend of Jason, works for Brian, and appears to be somewhat of a conspiracy theorist. Based on the second trailer, Cal might provide comedic relief, perhaps like Roman Bellic in GTA 4.

Ad

6) Raul Bautista

Raul Bautista (Image via Rockstar Games)

Raul Bautista appears to be one of the more intriguing GTA 6 characters. He is a "seasoned bank robber" and, based on the website's details, has a charming yet cunning personality. One of the clips on the website shows Raul involved in a shootout, accompanied by Jason and Lucia. It seems the group may be attempting a heist.

Ad

Read more: Eagle-eyed GTA 6 fan uncovers potential mission details in trailers

7) Boobie Ike

Boobie Ike (Image via Rockstar Games)

Boobie Ike is a Vice City big shot, owning properties like the Jack of Hearts strip club. His story appears to be that of rags to riches, with him currently seeking a hit for his record studio, Only Raw Records. It is worth noting that Boobie was mentioned in the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks.

Ad

8) Dre'Quan Priest

Dre'Quan Priest (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dre'Quan Priest is Boobie's partner at Only Raw Records, and he books acts for the Jack of Hearts strip club, too. He was a gangster once, but the music scene was always his top priority.

Ad

9) Real Dimez

Real Dimez (Image via Rockstar Games)

Bae-Luxe and Roxy are well-known names in Vice City. The two have been friends since high school and made it as rappers and social media stars under the collective, Real Dimez. Dre'Quan Priest has signed them for Only Raw Records.

Ad

These are all the officially confirmed characters, as of this writing. There could be other important GTA 6 characters introduced in the future, although that remains to be seen.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More